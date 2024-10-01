Advice: Autumn Glory red maple decline caused by stress

Q: My Autumn Glory red maples are declining. Large limbs are dying in several of my 15-year-old trees. I understand others are seeing the same red maple issues. As they decline, I am replacing them with native black gum (Nyssa sylvatica ‘Wildfire’) that I got from Trees Atlanta. But why are the maples declining? — Mike Twilling, Cartersville

A: In cases like this, I turn to experts like Art Morris, board-certified master arborist and my go-to guy. He says the maples are likely afflicted with a condition commonly called “red maple decline.” Red maples are not bulletproof in suburban landscapes. They are affected by poor soil conditions, drought, girdling roots, improper planting depth, and pests like scale insects and aphids. They exhibit dieback of the central lead due to a combination of these factors. The decline is not related to any one specific pathogen.

Due to the way maple trees branch, it is common for them to exhibit symptoms of stress in the central leader before the symptoms show up throughout the canopy. Management of declining trees should include inspection of the root flare to be sure the trees were planted at the correct depth, regular irrigation, good soil care (including proper mulching and fertilization based on a soil test) and monitoring for insect pests.