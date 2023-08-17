‘Hippie with soul’ evokes the sound of classic R&B

It’s been a decade now since Allen Stone and his bandmates managed to scrape together a thousand dollars to record their debut single “Unaware” and its accompanying video, which has racked up more than 14 million views and helped make him a household name in a whole lot of households. So much so that his songs have been taken on by contestants during the several seasons of “The Voice,” while Stone has also guested on “American Idol.”

At a time when many have cringed at the idea of Ed Sheeran being designated a “Soul Brother” on the cover of “Vibe” magazine, it would be easy to imagine music purists being put off by Stone’s mainstream success. Yet even the most jaded critics have come to praise Stone’s genuine ability to evoke the authentic sound of classic R&B, earning him glowing comparisons to legendary artists like Donny Hathaway, Stevie Wonder and Al Green.

Although he started singing in church at the age of 3, Stone’s path to musical success was not preordained. Growing up in a devout Christian household — his dad was a preacher in a small town outside Spokane, Washington — Allen and his brother were sheltered from secular music and instead raised on a steady diet of Christian acts like Steven Curtis Chapman, Newsboys and Mighty Clouds of Joy, none of whom particularly spoke to him.

Credit: Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP Credit: Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP

It was DC Talk that first opened Stone’s eyes and ears to the possibility that music might be something more than what his parents were playing.

“I remember being really into their ‘Jesus Freak’ record, and feeling like, ‘Oh, yeah, this is music for me,” said Stone, who was 8 years old when the Christian grunge/rap band’s 1995 crossover hit was released. “And that was the same emotion that would come over me when I first heard Weezer.”

Before long, Stone’s older brother was smuggling parentally disapproved music into the household on a regular basis. “My brother had our little record player up in his room, and I remember we would listen to Verve Pipe, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and whatnot,” Stone said. “If my folks found it, then, you know, they would take it. They weren’t super amped on us doing it, but you know, what are you gonna do?”

By his mid-teens, the self-described “hippie with soul” was becoming enamored with classic R&B records like Stevie Wonder’s “Innervisions,” Al Green’s “Love and Happiness” and, yes, Aretha Franklin’s “Son of a Preacher Man.” But at the same time he was getting in touch with soul music, he was losing his faith in religion. After spending a year at Spokane’s Moody Bible Institute, Stone dropped out, moved to Seattle, and began playing local clubs.

In the years since, the musician has seen a number of dreams come true, not the least of which was opening shows for Al Green and Stevie Wonder. So which of those dates was more fun?

“Well, you know, both of them were incredible experiences, but I was also incredibly nervous,” he recalled. “So when you say ‘fun,’ I think more about the 300-person club I played in Knoxville or something, you know, when there’s no pressure, you just have a good time. But those guys are my idols — they taught me how to sing — and, you know, you want their approval.

“Al Green, bless his heart, his band was already playing onstage when his limo rolled up, he walked right onto the stage, played the show, and then, before the band had left the stage, walked straight to his limo. But I did get to meet Stevie Wonder. He came into our dressing room after we had opened for him, and just introduced himself to everybody. He was super funny. When he made his way around the room, my keyboard player says, ‘It’s a pleasure to meet you, Mr. Wonder, my name is Steve as well.’ And Stevie Wonder goes, ‘You’re handsome!’ So, you know, that just totally broke the ice. He was just goofing off and taking pictures with us. It was just one of those moments that, you know, I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

For his current tour, Stone and his band are promoting his latest album “Apart,” which features acoustic renditions of fan favorites ranging from “Unaware” to the recent “Consider Me,” a heartfelt, gospel-influenced ballad that will likely be played at weddings for many years to come.

“I want to make records that sound like the B-sides of Stevie Wonder singles,” said Stone, who co-wrote the song with his producer Nasri Atweh. “But topically, that song took me a little outside my comfort zone, because for so many years, I actively avoided singing about love. My favorite era of R&B music was ‘60s and ‘70s soul and funk, and they were writing songs that weren’t just about love. They were tackling topics and issues that had substance to them, which is not to say that a love song can’t.

“But then, funnily enough, I fell in love and got married,” Stone said. “And after that, it was like everything I wanted to write about was love.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Allen Stone with Chris Stapleton

Aug. 25-26. $175+. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. concerts.livenation.com.