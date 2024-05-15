GoogleBooks can often find new information

I was asked to help document the works of Atlanta architect Walter T. Downing (1865-1918) and was surprised to see an issue of the Manufacturer’s Record pop up from 1913. This was the citation needed to prove he designed Pinebloom, home of Preston K. Arkwright.

I have been doing genealogy research for 60-plus years now, and if this is helping me prove some things, it should help you. So put GoogleBooks on your list to use, just like the new FamilySearch.org FullText feature. You will hopefully find something. Then check back in six months, as you never know what will turn up in the future.

Beginning genealogy tips

If you are beginning genealogy research and need to learn the ins and outs of research on various topics or countries, first check YouTube (free) and see what you find.

FamilySearch.org has many various wikis about all sorts of topics.

FamilyTreeMagazine.com has publications on how to research in most states and many countries, as does the Genealogical Publishing Company (genealogical.com). The National Genealogical Society (ngsgenealogy.org) has booklets on how to research in each state, as well as classes, and other research guides.

DNA results can be transferred

If you have done a DNA test on one site, those results can be copied to another DNA site in many cases. So, Google and see how it’s done, and any charges.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.