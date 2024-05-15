BreakingNews
GoogleBooks can often find new information

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy.

By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr. – For the AJC
30 minutes ago

Recently I have begun to rely on “GoogleBooks” in my research in order to check the vast number of publications found there. You will find not only published books, periodicals, genealogy quarterlies, but sometimes even digitized newspapers.

For searches related to genealogy topics, the more unusually named person is most likely to be identified, if there. Thus, searches for my ancestor Wheaton Pynes, or early 1828 Columbus, Georgia, Commissioner James Hallam, pulled up published items I had already found, but in each case one or two new things showed up.

To start, you need to go to the Google search feature and then all the options, sometimes “Books” is right there, other times its under “More.” If you are doing pure historical research, and not into genealogy sources, it’s still the same value, because you never know what is in GoogleBooks.

I was asked to help document the works of Atlanta architect Walter T. Downing (1865-1918) and was surprised to see an issue of the Manufacturer’s Record pop up from 1913. This was the citation needed to prove he designed Pinebloom, home of Preston K. Arkwright.

I have been doing genealogy research for 60-plus years now, and if this is helping me prove some things, it should help you. So put GoogleBooks on your list to use, just like the new FamilySearch.org FullText feature. You will hopefully find something. Then check back in six months, as you never know what will turn up in the future.

Beginning genealogy tips

If you are beginning genealogy research and need to learn the ins and outs of research on various topics or countries, first check YouTube (free) and see what you find.

FamilySearch.org has many various wikis about all sorts of topics.

FamilyTreeMagazine.com has publications on how to research in most states and many countries, as does the Genealogical Publishing Company (genealogical.com). The National Genealogical Society (ngsgenealogy.org) has booklets on how to research in each state, as well as classes, and other research guides.

DNA results can be transferred

If you have done a DNA test on one site, those results can be copied to another DNA site in many cases. So, Google and see how it’s done, and any charges.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.

