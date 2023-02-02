Go Atlanta: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Jane Fonda in ‘80 For Brady,’ SCAD TV Fest, and a legendary radio host departs from morning drive

Milo is the playful, loving pup that you’ve been searching for. He loves toys and runs like a llama. A LifeLine staff member shared this about Milo, “He’s a very happy, friendly boy with a wiggly butt.” He walks well on the leash, and will keep you laughing with his antics. Stop by the shelter and meet Milo at LifeLine’s Community Animal Center, located at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.