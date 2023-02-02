Go Atlanta: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Jane Fonda in ‘80 For Brady,’ SCAD TV Fest, and a legendary radio host departs from morning drive

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho tells us about his conversation with Jane Fonda and her embrace of female friendship in the new movie “80 for Brady.” Plus he’ll tell you about the local radio host stepping away from morning drive after waking Atlantans up for 32 years.
Hear about an old Atlanta favorite restaurant that will be reopening next week, plus some ideas to get you thinking about Valentine’s Day plans, and more with Yvonne Zusel from the AJC’s food and dining team.
AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison explains why he’s underwhelmed by this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. One thing that sure won’t be underwhelming is the return of the Martha Graham Dance Company and the performance coming to the Rialto Center for the Arts. Plus, Shane introduces you to a playful, loving pup that runs like a llama and has a wiggly butt.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Milo is the playful, loving pup that you’ve been searching for. He loves toys and runs like a llama. A LifeLine staff member shared this about Milo, “He’s a very happy, friendly boy with a wiggly butt.” He walks well on the leash, and will keep you laughing with his antics. Stop by the shelter and meet Milo at LifeLine’s Community Animal Center, located at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.
