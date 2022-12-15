ajc logo
Go Atlanta podcast: Distilled spirits meet art, new attraction at Fernbank

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC food, dining, and living editor Ligaya Figueras sits down with the creators Distillery of Modern Art now open in Chamblee.

AJC entertainment reporter Rodney Ho checks out the book “The Number Ones” that features notable Georgia artists from Gladys Knight and Ray Charles, to R.E.M. and OutKast. Plus, Rodney has a new evening multi-sensory experience that you can enjoy this winter.

AJC arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison preview this week’s Go Guide, which focuses on holiday cocktails, and he’ll introduce you to the pet of the week.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

