X
Dark Mode Toggle

Go Atlanta: Madonna returns to Atlanta, a soft rock documentary, breakfast tacos and hot toddies

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho looks at the new Paramount+ documentary, “Sometimes When We Touch” and talks about the soft-rock revolution featured in the film. Plus, Rodney talks about Madonna’s return to Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

Yvonne Zusel from the AJC food and dining team explores an Atlanta favorite from the Atlanta Classics series: Polaris. Hear about the fascinating history of the flying saucer-style restaurant and lounge above the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Peachtree Street. Plus, Yvonne will tell you about the relocation of a longtime sushi restaurant and where you can find a great hot toddy.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison introduces you to Staibdance’s “Ararat,” which is set for three first-iteration performances at Emory University’s Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Dance Studio.

Credit: Marie Matthews

Credit: Marie Matthews

If you want a dog that will make people just a little bit jealous, this week’s pet of the week, Barkley is the one for you. This adorable tuxedo boy loves his treats and making new friends. Although he doesn’t handle shelter stress very well (who can blame him?), he has been in a foster home and was given rave reviews. He is potty-trained and crate-trained, great on a leash and in the car and doesn’t seem phased by squirrels on walks, so he may be able to live with a cat friend. Schedule an appointment to meet Barkley by emailing LifeLine Animal Project at adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com or go to Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd NW in Atlanta.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Buddy Carter’s national sales tax bill draws spotlight, derision1h ago

The Jolt: Casino supporters are upping the ante in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Man found shot to death near SE Atlanta businesses
11h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
13h ago

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia voters want marijuana legalized, AJC poll shows
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Boca Tuya

New York’s Boca Tuya dance company brings dreamscapes, mayhem to Kennesaw State
26m ago
The ‘American Idol of ballet’ returns to Atlanta
43m ago
Joyful Daily
1h ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top