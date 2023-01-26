Go Atlanta: Madonna returns to Atlanta, a soft rock documentary, breakfast tacos and hot toddies

If you want a dog that will make people just a little bit jealous, this week’s pet of the week, Barkley is the one for you. This adorable tuxedo boy loves his treats and making new friends. Although he doesn’t handle shelter stress very well (who can blame him?), he has been in a foster home and was given rave reviews. He is potty-trained and crate-trained, great on a leash and in the car and doesn’t seem phased by squirrels on walks, so he may be able to live with a cat friend. Schedule an appointment to meet Barkley by emailing LifeLine Animal Project at adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com or go to Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd NW in Atlanta.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.