Go Atlanta: Madonna returns to Atlanta, a soft rock documentary, breakfast tacos and hot toddies

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho looks at the new Paramount+ documentary, “Sometimes When We Touch” and talks about the soft-rock revolution featured in the film. Plus, Rodney talks about Madonna’s return to Atlanta at State Farm Arena.
Yvonne Zusel from the AJC food and dining team explores an Atlanta favorite from the Atlanta Classics series: Polaris. Hear about the fascinating history of the flying saucer-style restaurant and lounge above the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Peachtree Street. Plus, Yvonne will tell you about the relocation of a longtime sushi restaurant and where you can find a great hot toddy.
AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison introduces you to Staibdance’s “Ararat,” which is set for three first-iteration performances at Emory University’s Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Dance Studio.
Credit: Marie Matthews
If you want a dog that will make people just a little bit jealous, this week’s pet of the week, Barkley is the one for you. This adorable tuxedo boy loves his treats and making new friends. Although he doesn’t handle shelter stress very well (who can blame him?), he has been in a foster home and was given rave reviews. He is potty-trained and crate-trained, great on a leash and in the car and doesn’t seem phased by squirrels on walks, so he may be able to live with a cat friend. Schedule an appointment to meet Barkley by emailing LifeLine Animal Project at adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com or go to Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd NW in Atlanta.
