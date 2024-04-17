‘Getting Organized’ subject of new genealogy book

Family Tree Magazine (familytreemagazine.com) has published a new book, “Genealogist’s Guide to Getting Organized,” a good guide for all of us whether you have decades of genealogy research papers, or just a few.

It’s always important to have best practices in mind.

This 102-page, softcover book starts with “Top Secrets” from professional genealogists sharing how they have stayed organized. Tips include keeping a research log, recording what you find — and also where you did not find anything — using research checklists, and using systems that work for you.

Next comes “Habits to Make,” like citing your sources, making time to keep things organized, and keeping a master family tree, among others.

Other chapters feature:

— Organizing your research day into what you can do, and what to avoid, like creating a new filing system

— A monthly goals plan to make the best of each step of the research process

— Creating citations including the style, your log, and being consistent

— Organizing your paper results in a binder

— Using family group sheets and other worksheets, including keeping up with all variant spellings of a surname

— Digital files labeling

— Trying to go paperless by digitizing your materials

— What to keep or toss

— Organizing your family’s archives

— Using online family trees, genealogy software, and comparing them

This book is an important one that any genealogist needs. It is well organized, beautifully illustrated as to not be boring, as it’s not all words. There is more here to be absorbed than most people will have time for. It is available from familytreemagazine.com, in book form, for $39.97, or try the e-edition.

May 10 Lunch and Learn Lecture

Tony Barnhart, author of the book “The 19 of Greene: Football, Friendship, and Change in the Fall of 1970 (UGA Press, 2023),” will speak at the Georgia Archives for the Lunch and Learn on May 10. It begins at noon and is free. Bring your own lunch. See GeorgiaArchives.org for further information.

GENEANET is worth a look

Check out geneanet.org to search for European ancestors, and their blog for research sources on various topics.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.