Get off your phone: Immersive, interactive and other new types of fun are here

The overwhelming success of “Barbie” shows that people are still more than willing to sit for hours in the pursuit of entertainment. Other than wearing pink, though, the experience is passive — and no, this isn’t a diss of “Barbie.” Never!

“Barbie” aside, people are increasingly seeking a more active role in their fun. Atlanta is exploding with sites that offer interactive and immersive experiences, as well as venues for games ranging from arcade favorites to new hybrids like fowling.

If you are a newbie to all this, we’re here to break it down by category to explain the differences between these cutting-edge forms of fun.

Immersive experiences

First, there is immersive fun. “Jurassic World: The Exhibition,” “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” and “Art of the Brick: Immersive Experience” create a sense of awe, wonder, surprise and, on occasion, fear thanks to technology such as virtual reality, 3D projections, augmented reality and haptics related to touch and motion.

Credit: Daniel Varnado Credit: Daniel Varnado

These exhibits take place in large warehouse-type buildings where the set designs, sound and light effects, animatronics and story transport you into the action. It can let you soak in beauty as you move through massive, projected versions of Vincent Van Gogh’s sunflowers and starry nights. Or it can be like a haunted house taken to extremes with hungry dinosaurs pacing right next to you. Think of it as actually being on a movie set.

“The ‘Jurassic World’ exhibition taps into our curiosity about prehistoric creatures and the mysteries of the past, transporting visitors to a time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth,” said Zoe Tan, a senior vice president of business development at Neon, the company that produces “Jurassic World.” “The immersive experiences, life-like animatronics and captivating storytelling create a sense of wonder and adventure.”

Tan said she considers this type of attraction the future of entertainment.

“These experiences offer an unprecedented level of immersion and engagement that other forms of entertainment can’t compare to,” she said. “They create powerful memories and leave a lasting impression on visitors.”

Interactive fun

Interactive experiences involve virtual-reality gaming that transports players to an alternate world where they feel as if they’re really fighting zombies or warding off aliens by dodging lasers, cracking codes and shooting mock guns. Players are put into a scene where they become the actors playing a role.

Credit: Courtesy of Sandbox VR Credit: Courtesy of Sandbox VR

Sandbox VR, for example, offers seven games including “Deadwood Valley” with zombies to “UFL” where you become a futuristic gladiator. The full-body experience — players are wired to machines — melds augmented reality with virtual-reality simulations.

These type of experiences involve a strong social component where people communicate, strategize and act as a team, much like a military unit, to complete the task. In some, the reward is winning the game, such as eliminating the zombie threat.

In others, such as at Beat the Bomb Atlanta, players advance through five real-life video game rooms with limited time to complete each game. The object is not only to win the game but to shave time off each win so that players have extra time to complete the final game. The last challenge is where participants don hazmat suits and helmets to disarm — or beat — the “bomb.” Failing that (and most do on the first try), players get splattered with paint or a foam when the “bomb” explodes.

“It’s active and an immersive interactive experience,” said Thomas Walker, store manager of Sandbox RV, which is located in the Interlock complex. “It’s very collaborative. You are talking to your partners and strategizing. You have to work together to get through whatever challenge is in the game. You’re completely immersed in the reality.”

Credit: Anthony Cunanan Credit: Anthony Cunanan

Alex Patterson, CEO and founder of Beat the Bomb, said these experience allow people to “make a connection between players. People put their phones away and interact and connect with a purpose.” There are three Beat the Bomb locations across the U.S., with seven more planned over the next two years.

Interactive games harken back to the days of arcades where the social aspect of playing with friends was as important as the actual game, said Andrew Greenberg, executive director of the Georgia Game Developers Association.

“There’s nothing new about gaming happening in a social setting,” he said. “People don’t want to be in their own little worlds, and these interactive games provide a community.”

He foresees more of these hybrid mixes of digital and physical experiences.

“Not only do people enjoy the social aspect of it, but there is the fact that you have to accomplish something,” Greenberg said. “You have to race against yourself to achieve something. You’ll see someone become the project manager assigning each player a role. The most popular games provide an incredible feeling of community where you interact in meaningful ways.”

New takes on old fun

Atlanta is crammed with gaming venues such as Flight Club Atlanta, Fowling Warehouse, Painted Duck, Painted Pin, Punch Bowl Social, Puttshack, Revery VR Bar, Slingshot and Your 3rd Spot.

Credit: Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill

Flight Club Atlanta in West Midtown features “social darts” with technology that creates a fast-paced, multi-player experience. There are 12 playing areas called oches. Up to a dozen people can play in each one.

To emphasize the social aspect, Flight Club features events every Friday and Saturday night in which individuals or small groups can join other guests led by game masters.

“It’s a wonderful environment for people to come in, connect and play darts,” said Patrick Crow, regional manager. “We have strangers playing together and having fun. Women feel safe. People are so engaged; they’re not on their phones. It’s very welcoming.”

The social aspect is also at the heart of the fun at Fowling Warehouse Atlanta. Fowling is a hybrid game where opponents throw a football at bowling pins.

Groups can reserve a lane for two hours or individuals can walk in and get a lane, like at a bowling alley. As with Flight Club, hosts connect walk-ins and create teams of strangers.

“The interaction is amazing,” said Laura Sullivan, managing partner of the Fowling Warehouse. “It’s a great way to meet people, and we will help foster that.”

Credit: Courtesy of Sloomoo Institute Credit: Courtesy of Sloomoo Institute

The social aspect of these new venues is as vital to the success as the game, the food and the drinks.

“I think there’s a 100 percent cultural shift. I think it’s important for people to connect with people and create memories and get off your phones,” said Karen Robinovitz, co-founder of Sloomoo Institute, which offers fun built around playing with “slime,” which is a mix of glue and borax that becomes a slow-flowing, highly malleable substance.

In addition to playing with slime, you can pay extra to get “slimed” — as in a waterfall of slime pours down on you.

Families and even just groups of adults come for an experience that “unleashes the inner child. You go and play and bond over slime. You get your hands in something,” Robinovitz said. “You’re playing again. It’s hard not to be happy around slime. It’s an amazing escape.”

VENUES

Beat the Bomb Atlanta. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday. 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday. Starts at $40. 1483 Chattahoochee Ave. 404-458-6562, beatthebomb.com/atlanta.com .

Flight Club Atlanta. 4-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Noon-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday. Noon-9 p.m. Sunday. $12 for 90 minutes. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Suite 140. 404-301-8003, flightclubdartsusa.com.

Fowling Warehouse Atlanta. 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. 4 p.m.-midnight Friday. Noon-midnight Saturday. Starts at $120 for a lane for one to 10 persons for two hours. 1356 English St. 470-491-3695, fowlingwarehouse.com.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition. 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. every day. Starts at $27. 225 Rogers St. jurassicworldexhibition.com.

Sandbox VR. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $50-$55. 1115 Howell Mill Road, Suite P180. 470-731-8119, sandboxvr.com/atlanta.

Sloomoo Institute. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday. $29 to $49. 3637 Peachtree Road NE, Suite D, lower level. sloomooinstitute.com.