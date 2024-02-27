Who is Tim Spicer, Atlanta’s “Survivor 46′ contestant?

Here is a thumbnail sketch of Spicer, including quotes from a Zoom interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

Tim Spicer

Age: 31

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

College: Morehouse College, graduating class 2014, bachelors degree in political science

Residence: Fairburn since 2018

Job: Coach for future college students with a non-profit group Peerforward, helping students and school districts in low-income communities in D.C., Kentucky, Miami and Bermuda.

“Survivor” fandom: He is a relative latecomer to the show. His wife Jasmine was watching it during the pandemic and he too became addicted. He has seen about half the seasons. “Being a super fan might benefit you,” he said, ”but that doesn’t mean you’re a great player.”

His personal strengths: His social game, going in, would be his primary strength, he said. For his job, he has learned to speak differently to different constituents and hopes that malleability translates in “Survivor.” Physically, he is a good swimmer. “Black people do know how to swim,” he said. “Doing it in an ocean competitively in a race enticed me watching the game.” Strategically, he said he went into the game hoping his knowledge of politics would help him gain favor and create proper alliances that would enable him to stay safe. “I thought about a ride or die but sometimes, one isn’t good enough,” he said. “So I also came in thinking about group dynamics as well.”

Advice from his wife: “She told me to be positive. You’re still on TV. Also don’t be a wagon. People are drawn to you. But you will have to sever ties at some point.”

Prepping for the show: “Doctors said I looked fine. I didn’t do anything drastic before something like this. I like to eat. I have a stomach. I drink beer. But I swim, too. I can turn it on and turn it off. I also do triathlons. I’m preparing for my third one in May in Peachtree City.”

Two players quit season 45. Would he ever do so? “No. So many people apply. I didn’t think about that at all. Something would have to take me out.”

IF YOU WATCH

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. Wednesdays on CBS and Paramount+ the next day