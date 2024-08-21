Want a spot on ‘Love Is Blind’ Atlanta? This one might take a minute

The LA-based production company and casting agency for “Love is Blind,” Kinetic Content, requires hopeful contestants to fill out an extensive application. It asks the basics: your full name, address and current occupation, but then gets down to the nitty-gritty of your love life. Be prepared to answer “Why do you think you are single?” and “What is something you would be hesitant to share in the pods?”

Sixty-nine questions later, and if you make it to the next round, prepare for phone and Zoom interviews with the casting team.

Tired yet? Don’t be. According to Backstage, you still must get through a 300-question compatibility test, before the team narrows the number of applicants down to the selected few.

When does production begin in Atlanta?

Netflix and the show’s casting agency have not made details public. The show is currently casting in several other cities including Miami, Columbus, Ohio, and the New England area. “Love is Blind: U.K.” is wrapping up its first season on the streaming platform but not without its typical controversial ending. The production company, Kinetic Content, also produces several other popular reality shows, including Married at First Sight, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Perfect Match, and Lifetime’s Little Woman: Atlanta.

The shows continued popularity

The reason many call this show a guilty pleasure is its tendency to go from cordial to straight-up toxic. In the past, contestants have been exposed for lying about their past, participating in the experiment for mere publicity instead of love, and even hiding the fact that they were in a relationship during filming. Despite the basis of the show being about love, most contestants walk away with grudges and an urge to go to therapy.

Out of all six seasons and more than 200 contestants, there are currently 9 couples that have survived the “Love is Blind” trials, according to Business Insider. So, there is proof that “Love is Blind” could lead to a lasting relationship.

You just have to survive the application process first.