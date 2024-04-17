TV BRIEFS: Denis Leary, Pamela Anderson, Central Casting on ‘Tulsa King’

The plotline, as provided by the producers, is a love letter to moms that is a bit like “Home for the Holidays” meets “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” Pfeiffer plays Claire Clauster, who organizes a special Christmas outing, but her family forgets her in the shuffle. By the time they realize their mistake, she’s gone missing and their Christmas is in jeopardy. Luckily, nothing will stop Claire from giving her family the holiday they deserve.

***

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Pamela Anderson is joining Liam Neeson in a “Naked Gun” reboot that is set to begin shooting soon in metro Atlanta.

The “Baywatch” actress, 56, will play Neeson’s love interest in the remake of the police comedy films that originally starred Leslie Nielsen in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

This will be one of Anderson’s biggest film projects in recent years. She made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” in 2022 and is starring in an upcoming Gia Coppola film “The Last Showgirl” with Jamie Lee Curtis.

***

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Central Casting Atlanta has taken over extras casting for “Tulsa King” after the previous agency quit following allegations that lead actor and executive producer Sylvester Stallone was allegedly heard badmouthing background actors.

On April 4, background actors hired by Catrett-Locke Casting said they overheard Stallone insulting the weight, age and looks of some of them, complaining that they were not the right fit for the casino scene they were shooting. Soon after, CL Casting announced on social media that it was leaving “Tulsa King” and passing extras casting to another company.

Stallone has not commented about the situation, but his director Craig Zisk denied to TMZ that Stallone said anything untoward. He did say that CL Casting failed to give him background actors that were young and hip enough for the scene.

The Paramount+ drama began season two production on April 1 with home base at Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross after shooting season one in Oklahoma, where the show is fictionally based.

Central Casting Atlanta also casts extras for “Will Trent,” an ABC drama that is in adjoining studio space to “Tulsa King” at Eagle Rock. It is also casting extras for the Marvel movie “Thunderbolts” starring an ensemble cast including Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Lewis Pullman, Florence Pugh and Wyatt Russell.