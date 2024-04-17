Georgia Entertainment Scene

TV BRIEFS: Denis Leary, Pamela Anderson, Central Casting on ‘Tulsa King’

Denis Leary ("Oh. What. Fun.") and Pamela Anderson ("Naked Gun" reboot) are joining films about to shoot in Atlanta. Sly Stallone's "Tulsa King" found a new extras casting agency. AP/PARAMOUNT+

Credit: AP/PAA

Credit: AP/PAA

Denis Leary ("Oh. What. Fun.") and Pamela Anderson ("Naked Gun" reboot) are joining films about to shoot in Atlanta. Sly Stallone's "Tulsa King" found a new extras casting agency. AP/PARAMOUNT+
By
40 minutes ago

Denis Leary has been added to a new Amazon Christmas movie starting production next month in metro Atlanta starring Michelle Pfeiffer called “Oh. What. Fun.”

This will be Leary’s first movie since “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” with Andrew Garfield a decade ago.

“Oh. What Fun.” also features Atlanta native Chloë Grace Moretz, “The Holdovers” breakout star Dominic Sessa and British actress Felicity Jones.

The plotline, as provided by the producers, is a love letter to moms that is a bit like “Home for the Holidays” meets “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” Pfeiffer plays Claire Clauster, who organizes a special Christmas outing, but her family forgets her in the shuffle. By the time they realize their mistake, she’s gone missing and their Christmas is in jeopardy. Luckily, nothing will stop Claire from giving her family the holiday they deserve.

***

Pamela Anderson attends the premiere of "Superhero Movie" on March 27, 2008, in Los Angeles. (Lionel Hahn/Abaca Press/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Pamela Anderson is joining Liam Neeson in a “Naked Gun” reboot that is set to begin shooting soon in metro Atlanta.

The “Baywatch” actress, 56, will play Neeson’s love interest in the remake of the police comedy films that originally starred Leslie Nielsen in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

This will be one of Anderson’s biggest film projects in recent years. She made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” in 2022 and is starring in an upcoming Gia Coppola film “The Last Showgirl” with Jamie Lee Curtis.

***

"Rocky" film star Sylvester Stallone is accused of using offensive and abusive remarks on the set of the Paramount+ series "Tulsa King." (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

Central Casting Atlanta has taken over extras casting for “Tulsa King” after the previous agency quit following allegations that lead actor and executive producer Sylvester Stallone was allegedly heard badmouthing background actors.

On April 4, background actors hired by Catrett-Locke Casting said they overheard Stallone insulting the weight, age and looks of some of them, complaining that they were not the right fit for the casino scene they were shooting. Soon after, CL Casting announced on social media that it was leaving “Tulsa King” and passing extras casting to another company.

Stallone has not commented about the situation, but his director Craig Zisk denied to TMZ that Stallone said anything untoward. He did say that CL Casting failed to give him background actors that were young and hip enough for the scene.

The Paramount+ drama began season two production on April 1 with home base at Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross after shooting season one in Oklahoma, where the show is fictionally based.

Central Casting Atlanta also casts extras for “Will Trent,” an ABC drama that is in adjoining studio space to “Tulsa King” at Eagle Rock. It is also casting extras for the Marvel movie “Thunderbolts” starring an ensemble cast including Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Lewis Pullman, Florence Pugh and Wyatt Russell.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Training center protesters cause $10M in damage, Atlanta mayor says25m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Gwinnett selected for global heat mapping as Earth breaks records
52m ago

Credit: Family photos

‘Friend’ who came for Sunday dinners convicted of killing 2 brothers

Credit: Josh Reyes

Gwinnett budget includes a new middle school, expansion of 2 high schools

Credit: Josh Reyes

Gwinnett budget includes a new middle school, expansion of 2 high schools

Credit: Cooper Carry

‘Museum of the future’ could come to downtown Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Preview Netflix’s Atlanta-based ‘A Man in Full’ with Jeff Daniels
9m ago
Tyler Perry signs renewal deal with BET for 9 TV series
Atlanta radio stations Power and the Beat swap frequencies
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

You’ve got mail. So where is it?
To make the playoffs tonight, Hawks need Trae Young to be great
Tybee officials prepare for Orange Crush beach party restrictions as criticism grows...