Breaking: Uber at fault for sex trafficking of Georgia child, lawsuit says
Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Three Fish 104.7 alumni land at new North Georgia radio station the Pulse 101.1

The station is playing faith-inspired songs by country artists
North Georgia has a new country faith-based station The Pulse with the Braves and Bulldogs at 101.1FM, replacing a southern gospel station.

Credit: The P

Credit: The P

North Georgia has a new country faith-based station The Pulse with the Braves and Bulldogs at 101.1FM, replacing a southern gospel station.
By
0 minutes ago

Three Fish 104.7 alumni have found jobs at a new North Georgia radio station, the Pulse 101.1, owned by a former Fish 104.7 sales executive and a car dealership owner.

Its format is unusual: country artists singing faith-based songs. On Tuesday morning, the station played Willie Nelson’s version of “Amazing Grace,” George Strait’s “God and Country Music,” Reba McEntire’s “Back to God” and Brooks & Dunn’s “Believe” featuring Jelly Roll.

David Basha, owner of Carriage Auto Group out of Gainesville, recently purchased 101.1/WLJA-FM for $1.9 million from Tri-State Communications. He was inspired by longtime friend Darien Southerland, an account executive at the Fish from its launch in 2000 until 2011 who serves as the Pulse’s president and managing partner.

ExploreThe AJC was there when Fish 104.7 ended its 25-year run

For many years, WLJA, which is based in downtown Jasper, played Southern gospel, an older-skewing niche format. The Pulse will continue to play some Southern gospel acts such as the Gaither Vocal Band.

The station, which covers counties like Pickens, Gilmer, Bartow, Cherokee and Forsyth, also airs Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs games.

Southerland told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Pulse was conceived before he knew Salem Media was going to sell Fish 104.7, a beloved Christian pop station that ended its 25-year run in Atlanta at the end of January.

“We’ve created the country version of the Fish,” Southerland said. “This area is God, country, pickup trucks and King James Bibles. We just want to make radio fun again.”

Indeed, the station’s slogan is “comfort and fun for all generations.”

Dan Ratcliffe, a former host on Fish 104.7, is now the morning show host on 101.1/The Pulse. THE PULSE

Credit: THE PULSE

icon to expand image

Credit: THE PULSE

With the Fish gone, Southerland was able to pick up former Fish midday host Kim Fitz for the Pulse midday shift. He also hired former Fish on-air hosts Dan Ratcliffe for mornings and Kelly O’Brien for afternoons.

Southerland said he chose Ratcliffe for mornings because he felt “like North Georgia needed a Scott Slade-type voice,” citing WSB’s former longtime morning host who retired last year.

“Dan has worked with me at my advertising agency part-time for years,” he added. “He’s a natural fit. I know him like the back of my hand.”

Southerland said reaction has been largely positive since the format change.

“The station has huge dreams,” said Fitz, who previously worked at country station Kicks 101.5 before the Fish. “What made the Fish special was how we could make a difference with our words and actions. We hope to do the same here. Local radio still exists. It’s not over.”

Kim Fitz at a going-away party for Fish 104.7 in January, 2025. She moved to the Pulse 101.1 in Jasper in March, 2025. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

A recent hour of The Pulse 101.1:

10:56 a.m. Lee Ann Womack “Stubborn” (Psalms 151), 2005

10:59 a.m. Brooks & Dunn with Jelly Roll “Believe,” 2024

11:04 a.m. Reba McEntire “Back to God,” 2017

11:09 a.m. Drew Baldridge “Tough People,” 2024

11:12 a.m. Willie Nelson “Amazing Grace,” 1976

11:18 a.m. Triumphant Quartet “Big Ole Stone (Victory),” 2024

11:25 a.m. Scotty Inman “Motel Bible,” 2024

11:28 a.m. Keith Urban “God’s Been Good to Me,” 2004

11:32 a.m. George Strait “God and Country Music,” 2019

11:36 a.m. Todd Tilghman “Holy Place,” 2025

11:39 a.m. Little Big Town “Beat Up Bible,” 2017

11:42 a.m. Carrie Underwood “Just As I Am,” 2021

11:50 a.m. Dolly Parton “He’s Alive,” 1989

11:55 a.m. Diamond Rio “Open the Eyes of My Heart,” 2007

11:59 a.m. Leslie Jordan (featuring Morgane and Chris Stapleton) “Farther Along,” 2021

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Ryoji Ikeda's "data-verse 1/2/3," as seen at the Copenhagen Contemporary in 2023, comes to the High Museum of Art March 7. Photo courtesy of High Museum of Art / David Stjernholm

Credit: David Stjernholm

Immersive Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda makes his U.S. debut at the High

Created over a 15-year period, Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda's “data-verse” debuts at Atlanta's High Museum of Art.

The Latest

Mike Kannon and Skye Smith lost their jobs at Star 94 on March 5, 2025. CONTRIBUTED/STAR 94

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/STAR 94

Star 94.1′s parent company guts local staff, leaving just Jenn Hobby

Will Ferrell, Zac Efron come to Atlanta for Amazon comedy ‘Judgment Day’

Son of a Backstreet Boy hopes ‘Idol’ can boost his music career

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.