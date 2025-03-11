Three Fish 104.7 alumni land at new North Georgia radio station the Pulse 101.1

For many years, WLJA, which is based in downtown Jasper, played Southern gospel, an older-skewing niche format. The Pulse will continue to play some Southern gospel acts such as the Gaither Vocal Band.

The station, which covers counties like Pickens, Gilmer, Bartow, Cherokee and Forsyth, also airs Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs games.

Southerland told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Pulse was conceived before he knew Salem Media was going to sell Fish 104.7, a beloved Christian pop station that ended its 25-year run in Atlanta at the end of January.

“We’ve created the country version of the Fish,” Southerland said. “This area is God, country, pickup trucks and King James Bibles. We just want to make radio fun again.”

Indeed, the station’s slogan is “comfort and fun for all generations.”

Credit: THE PULSE Credit: THE PULSE

With the Fish gone, Southerland was able to pick up former Fish midday host Kim Fitz for the Pulse midday shift. He also hired former Fish on-air hosts Dan Ratcliffe for mornings and Kelly O’Brien for afternoons.

Southerland said he chose Ratcliffe for mornings because he felt “like North Georgia needed a Scott Slade-type voice,” citing WSB’s former longtime morning host who retired last year.

“Dan has worked with me at my advertising agency part-time for years,” he added. “He’s a natural fit. I know him like the back of my hand.”

Southerland said reaction has been largely positive since the format change.

“The station has huge dreams,” said Fitz, who previously worked at country station Kicks 101.5 before the Fish. “What made the Fish special was how we could make a difference with our words and actions. We hope to do the same here. Local radio still exists. It’s not over.”

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

A recent hour of The Pulse 101.1:

10:56 a.m. Lee Ann Womack “Stubborn” (Psalms 151), 2005

10:59 a.m. Brooks & Dunn with Jelly Roll “Believe,” 2024

11:04 a.m. Reba McEntire “Back to God,” 2017

11:09 a.m. Drew Baldridge “Tough People,” 2024

11:12 a.m. Willie Nelson “Amazing Grace,” 1976

11:18 a.m. Triumphant Quartet “Big Ole Stone (Victory),” 2024

11:25 a.m. Scotty Inman “Motel Bible,” 2024

11:28 a.m. Keith Urban “God’s Been Good to Me,” 2004

11:32 a.m. George Strait “God and Country Music,” 2019

11:36 a.m. Todd Tilghman “Holy Place,” 2025

11:39 a.m. Little Big Town “Beat Up Bible,” 2017

11:42 a.m. Carrie Underwood “Just As I Am,” 2021

11:50 a.m. Dolly Parton “He’s Alive,” 1989

11:55 a.m. Diamond Rio “Open the Eyes of My Heart,” 2007

11:59 a.m. Leslie Jordan (featuring Morgane and Chris Stapleton) “Farther Along,” 2021