Sweetwater 420 Fest 2024 lineup: Beck, Gov’t Mule, Black Pumas, Grace Potter

For many years, the festival was held at spacious Centennial Olympic Park. But the organizers moved to Sweetwater 420′s own personal brewery property last year, shrinking its footprint and lineup significantly, citing safety issues. The move may have been tied to ongoing legal fallout from a 2014 ruling, which made it harder for Georgia organizers to ban firearms at short-term private events held on public land.

Pullman Yards is private property and the owners plan to ban all weapons. It isn’t quite as big at Centennial Olympic Park but can accommodate significantly more people than Sweetwater 420′s own land.

That festival last year drew only about 5,000 attendees vs. tens of thousands at Centennial Olympic Park in its peak years.

This year’s lineup will also feature moe, Larkin Poe, Big Gigantic, Cory Wong and St. Paul & The Broken Bones.

The 25-act lineup isn’t quite as big as its three-day lineups at Centennial Olympic Park, which drew acts such as Snoop Dogg, 311, Trey Anastasio Band and Widespread Panic.