Sweetwater 420 Fest 2024 lineup: Beck, Gov’t Mule, Black Pumas, Grace Potter

The Sweetwater 420 Fest unveiled its 2024 lineup Monday morning led by eclectic alternative rock legend Beck.
This will be Beck’s first appearance on a stage in Atlanta since 2019′s Shake Knees Festival at Central Park. He also appeared at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in 2016.
The two-day festival, known for drawing progressive jam bands, will also feature Southern rock group Gov’t Mule, roots rock band Black Pumas and singer-songwriter Grace Potter. It will be held over two days April 20 and 21. Tickets are on sale at sweetwater420fest.com starting at $196 and will move to Pullman Yards for the first time.
For many years, the festival was held at spacious Centennial Olympic Park. But the organizers moved to Sweetwater 420′s own personal brewery property last year, shrinking its footprint and lineup significantly, citing safety issues. The move may have been tied to ongoing legal fallout from a 2014 ruling, which made it harder for Georgia organizers to ban firearms at short-term private events held on public land.
Pullman Yards is private property and the owners plan to ban all weapons. It isn’t quite as big at Centennial Olympic Park but can accommodate significantly more people than Sweetwater 420′s own land.
That festival last year drew only about 5,000 attendees vs. tens of thousands at Centennial Olympic Park in its peak years.
This year’s lineup will also feature moe, Larkin Poe, Big Gigantic, Cory Wong and St. Paul & The Broken Bones.
The 25-act lineup isn’t quite as big as its three-day lineups at Centennial Olympic Park, which drew acts such as Snoop Dogg, 311, Trey Anastasio Band and Widespread Panic.
