Super Bowl 2024 is the most watched ever at 123.4 million

Super Bowl ratings for the Kansas City Chiefs overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 hit an estimated 123.4 million, according to preliminary Nielsen measurements consolidating viewership on CBS, Paramount+, CBS.com and the CBS app.

That is up 7% from last year and the most ever for a Super Bowl. It also reveals the resounding power of the NFL, though possibly fueled by the presence of Taylor Swift in a suite cheering on her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It also helped that the game was close and went into overtime. Pew Research released a study last week stating the obvious: a majority of Americans view football as “America’s sport,” far ahead of baseball.

It’s why companies such as Budweiser and T-Mobile paid about $7 million for a single 30-second ad. It’s why Atlanta’s Usher chose to perform the halftime show for no compensation. (Instead, he is now selling tens of thousands of concert tickets and seeing a huge spike in Spotify spins.)