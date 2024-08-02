Georgia Entertainment Scene

Sundance Film Festival committee visits Atlanta as it considers a move

The venerated festival may leave Park City, Utah, for another city starting in 2027.
A sign outside of the Main Street area welcomes visitors to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Credit: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Credit: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

A sign outside of the Main Street area welcomes visitors to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
By
33 minutes ago

Earlier this week, Atlanta worked to impress a dozen Sundance Film Festival committee members who toured the city in a 12-hour marathon that included visits to the Woodruff Arts Center, the Fox Theatre and The King Center.

This past Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens greeted the committee, which was escorted by Atlanta representatives including longtime Georgia film office deputy commissioner Lee Thomas and Atlanta Film Festival head Christopher Escobar, who also owns the Plaza and Tara theaters.

The venerable film festival is considering a move out of Park City, Utah, starting in 2027 and last month narrowed its candidates to six options. It could stay put or move to Boulder, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; Santa Fe, New Mexico or Atlanta, which is by far the largest metropolitan area still in the running. Athens and Savannah were in the initial round of cities in consideration but didn’t make the next cut.

A quick visit to each city is part of the process.

In Atlanta, the Sundance committee stayed at the historic Georgian Terrace Hotel, which opened in 1911.

The city posted Sundance banners and marquees on the route, which featured stops at the Plaza Theatre, 7 Stages in Little Five Points, The King Center, The Carter Center and Ponce City Market.

The city held receptions at both Woodruff Arts Center and the Marquee Club at the Fox, where a caterer offered samples of food evoking Krispy Kreme, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and Mary Mac’s Tea Room and DJs played only music by Georgia artists. The committee also tried out food at 9 Mile Station on the rooftop of Ponce City Market and two Midtown eateries Lazy Betty and El Valle.

They rode both MARTA and special carts to check out the Beltline. In a shuttle bus, they saw a sampling of neighborhoods like Little Five Points, Virginia-Highland, Poncey-Highland and Old Fourth Ward.

Over the long day, they met local celebrities such as veteran music duo Indigo Girls, record producer Dallas Austin, politician Jason Carter and actors Danielle Deadwyler and Elaine Hendrix.

The Sundance committee isn’t expected to make a decision until early next year.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Thomas Swofford

Annual Atlanta Black Restaurant Week feeds businesses and hungry customers
Placeholder Image

Credit: Erik Voss/Georgia Rivers Gala

5 Atlanta area charity events to check out in August
Placeholder Image

Credit: Isadora Pennington

Mural festival celebrates diverse street art in southwest Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bill Torpy

Atlanta Housing OKs $105 million for affordable housing developments
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

What’s filming in Georgia in August 2024? 1h ago
Carrie Underwood to replace Katy Perry as ‘American Idol’ judge
Six things to know about the new Titanic Immersive Voyage in Atlanta
Featured
Placeholder Image

Viral Kendrick Lamar-spitting Dem from Harris rally speaks
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Russian hacker prosecuted in Georgia among prisoners swapped by U.S.