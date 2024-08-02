Sundance Film Festival committee visits Atlanta as it considers a move

Earlier this week, Atlanta worked to impress a dozen Sundance Film Festival committee members who toured the city in a 12-hour marathon that included visits to the Woodruff Arts Center, the Fox Theatre and The King Center.
This past Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens greeted the committee, which was escorted by Atlanta representatives including longtime Georgia film office deputy commissioner Lee Thomas and Atlanta Film Festival head Christopher Escobar, who also owns the Plaza and Tara theaters.
The venerable film festival is considering a move out of Park City, Utah, starting in 2027 and last month narrowed its candidates to six options. It could stay put or move to Boulder, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; Santa Fe, New Mexico or Atlanta, which is by far the largest metropolitan area still in the running. Athens and Savannah were in the initial round of cities in consideration but didn’t make the next cut.
A quick visit to each city is part of the process.
In Atlanta, the Sundance committee stayed at the historic Georgian Terrace Hotel, which opened in 1911.
The city posted Sundance banners and marquees on the route, which featured stops at the Plaza Theatre, 7 Stages in Little Five Points, The King Center, The Carter Center and Ponce City Market.
The city held receptions at both Woodruff Arts Center and the Marquee Club at the Fox, where a caterer offered samples of food evoking Krispy Kreme, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and Mary Mac’s Tea Room and DJs played only music by Georgia artists. The committee also tried out food at 9 Mile Station on the rooftop of Ponce City Market and two Midtown eateries Lazy Betty and El Valle.
They rode both MARTA and special carts to check out the Beltline. In a shuttle bus, they saw a sampling of neighborhoods like Little Five Points, Virginia-Highland, Poncey-Highland and Old Fourth Ward.
Over the long day, they met local celebrities such as veteran music duo Indigo Girls, record producer Dallas Austin, politician Jason Carter and actors Danielle Deadwyler and Elaine Hendrix.
The Sundance committee isn’t expected to make a decision until early next year.
About the Author