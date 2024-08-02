Sundance Film Festival committee visits Atlanta as it considers a move

Earlier this week, Atlanta worked to impress a dozen Sundance Film Festival committee members who toured the city in a 12-hour marathon that included visits to the Woodruff Arts Center, the Fox Theatre and The King Center.

This past Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens greeted the committee, which was escorted by Atlanta representatives including longtime Georgia film office deputy commissioner Lee Thomas and Atlanta Film Festival head Christopher Escobar, who also owns the Plaza and Tara theaters.

The venerable film festival is considering a move out of Park City, Utah, starting in 2027 and last month narrowed its candidates to six options. It could stay put or move to Boulder, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; Santa Fe, New Mexico or Atlanta, which is by far the largest metropolitan area still in the running. Athens and Savannah were in the initial round of cities in consideration but didn’t make the next cut.