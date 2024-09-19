Stevie Wonder’s pre-election tour of swing states to include Georgia

Stevie Wonder, a vocal proponent for Kamala Harris for president, has set up a last-second 10-city concert tour largely through swing states next month including State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The legendary R&B singer performed last month at the Democratic National Convention.
Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Sept. 20 at tickemaster.com.
Wonder, in a press release, has titled the shows “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart.” This ties in with his new single, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart.” He said this tour is a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.”
The release said Wonder will provide an unspecified number of complimentary tickets, though how they will be distributed was not made clear.
Other stops include cities in key swing states of Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh and Philadelphia), Michigan (Detroit and Grand Rapids), Wisconsin (Madison) and North Carolina (Greensboro). He is also performing in New York City, Baltimore and Minneapolis.
TOUR DATES
Tuesday, October 8 Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, October 10 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, October 12, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
Tuesday, October 15, Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
Thursday, October 17, Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum
Saturday, October 19, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
Tuesday, October 22, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
Thursday, October 24, Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
Sunday, October 27, Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
Wednesday, October 30, Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
