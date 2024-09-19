Breaking: Georgia Election Board weighs last-minute changes, including hand count of ballots
Stevie Wonder’s pre-election tour of swing states to include Georgia

He is stopping in Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin
Stevie Wonder performs on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

By
0 minutes ago

Stevie Wonder, a vocal proponent for Kamala Harris for president, has set up a last-second 10-city concert tour largely through swing states next month including State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The legendary R&B singer performed last month at the Democratic National Convention.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Sept. 20 at tickemaster.com.

Wonder, in a press release, has titled the shows “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart.” This ties in with his new single, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart.” He said this tour is a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.”

The release said Wonder will provide an unspecified number of complimentary tickets, though how they will be distributed was not made clear.

Other stops include cities in key swing states of Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh and Philadelphia), Michigan (Detroit and Grand Rapids), Wisconsin (Madison) and North Carolina (Greensboro). He is also performing in New York City, Baltimore and Minneapolis.

TOUR DATES

Tuesday, October 8 Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, October 10 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, October 12, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

Tuesday, October 15, Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

Thursday, October 17, Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

Saturday, October 19, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

Tuesday, October 22, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, October 24, Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

Sunday, October 27, Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

Wednesday, October 30, Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

