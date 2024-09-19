Stevie Wonder’s pre-election tour of swing states to include Georgia

Wonder, in a press release, has titled the shows “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart.” This ties in with his new single, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart.” He said this tour is a call for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.”

The release said Wonder will provide an unspecified number of complimentary tickets, though how they will be distributed was not made clear.

Other stops include cities in key swing states of Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh and Philadelphia), Michigan (Detroit and Grand Rapids), Wisconsin (Madison) and North Carolina (Greensboro). He is also performing in New York City, Baltimore and Minneapolis.

TOUR DATES

Tuesday, October 8 Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, October 10 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, October 12, Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

Tuesday, October 15, Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

Thursday, October 17, Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

Saturday, October 19, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

Tuesday, October 22, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, October 24, Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

Sunday, October 27, Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

Wednesday, October 30, Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena