Steven Tyler's voice forces Aerosmith to retire, nixing Atlanta and rest of tour

Oct. 11 stop at State Farm Arena won't happen
Aerosmith played a rocking set at the second night of the Bud Light Music Fest on Feb. 1, 2019, State Farm Arena. Post Malone opened the concert. (Robb Cohen Photography & Video for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Robb Cohen/For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Robb Cohen/For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Aerosmith played a rocking set at the second night of the Bud Light Music Fest on Feb. 1, 2019, State Farm Arena. Post Malone opened the concert. (Robb Cohen Photography & Video for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
On Friday, legendary rock group Aerosmith announced it will walk its way to permanent retirement because lead singer Steven Tyler’s voice was not up for live performance anymore.

This means the “Dream On” band had to cancel its fall dates including an Oct. 11 scheduled concert at State Farm Arena. Refunds will be available via Ticketmaster.

The concert was originally scheduled for October 2023, but Tyler’s vocal injury forced them to postpone the dates about a year. Unfortunately, Tyler’s recuperation has not gone as planned.

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing,” the band said in a statement. “As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”

Aerosmith songs, from “Love in an Elevator” to “Crazy,” have always required an intense vocal performance by Tyler. The band survived for more than five decades.

ExploreFrom 2019: Super Bowl Music Fest: Aerosmith and Post Malone at State Farm Arena

“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith,” the band said. “Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history.”

The last time Aerosmith performed in Atlanta was more than five years ago before the Super Bowl at State Farm Arena. Over the decades, the band has played at Lakewood Amphitheatre, Philips Arena (State Farm before its renovation), the Omni, the Fox Theater and the Electric Ballroom.

