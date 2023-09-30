Aerosmith 2023 dates postponed after Steven Tyler suffers larynx fracture

Dates are moved to 2024 including the Oct. 14 State Farm Arena date in Atlanta

Steven Tyler suffered a serious larynx fracture that will require the rest of Aerosmith’s “Peace Out” farewell tour dates in 2023 to be pushed back into next year.

The scheduled State Farm Arena stop on Oct. 14 is among the concerts affected. New dates have not been set with the band saying it will announce them “as soon as we know more.” (The Black Crowes, who broke it in big out of Atlanta more than three decades ago, are the openers.)

Tickets already purchased will be honored at the new concerts, but refunds will also be available.

In a statement via Facebook, the band said Tyler’s doctor “confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

Tyler wrote: “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers, and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

The band, three concerts into what has been deemed its final tour, had postponed some dates earlier this month after Tyler’s initial vocal cord diagnosis and hoped to return Oct. 11, but his doctor said his injury was worse than initially diagnosed.

