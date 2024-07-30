Steak Shapiro signs for three more years with 92.9/The Game

Stephen “Steak” Shapiro, the boisterous veteran sports radio host, has signed a contract for three more years with 92.9/The Game as a midmorning host.

He has been able to lift ratings for the station from 9-11 a.m. and now easily beats his former employer 93.7/680 The Fan. “Let’s run this thing back for three more years!” Shapiro wrote in a text Monday evening to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Super grateful to 92.9 and Audacy,” the Game’s parent company, which also owns Star 94 and V-103.

Shapiro’s show, dubbed “The Steakhouse,” includes a rotating set of co-hosts: Sandra Golden, Rusty Mansell and Drew Butler.