Steak Shapiro signs for three more years with 92.9/The Game

Stephen “Steak” Shapiro, the boisterous veteran sports radio host, has signed a contract for three more years with 92.9/The Game as a midmorning host.
He has been able to lift ratings for the station from 9-11 a.m. and now easily beats his former employer 93.7/680 The Fan. “Let’s run this thing back for three more years!” Shapiro wrote in a text Monday evening to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Super grateful to 92.9 and Audacy,” the Game’s parent company, which also owns Star 94 and V-103.
Shapiro’s show, dubbed “The Steakhouse,” includes a rotating set of co-hosts: Sandra Golden, Rusty Mansell and Drew Butler.
The Game hired Shapiro in 2022 two years after he was fired from the Fan early in the pandemic as a cost-cutting measure. He spent more than seven years there.
Before that, he owned the now defunct sports station 790/The Zone from its inception in the late 1990s until 2010 and was on air until 2014.
About the Author