Steak Shapiro signs for three more years with 92.9/The Game

He joined the station in 2022 and lifted ratings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays.
On Air personality Steak Shapiro poses for a portrait during a break from the show, “The Front Row,” at the 92.9 The Game studio, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Atlanta. Shapiro has multiple passions and has a very busy day working on the air for the show, The Front Row, at the 92.9 The Game studio and then going to his office where he is the founder of Bread n Butter Content Studio at the The Works. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Stephen “Steak” Shapiro, the boisterous veteran sports radio host, has signed a contract for three more years with 92.9/The Game as a midmorning host.

He has been able to lift ratings for the station from 9-11 a.m. and now easily beats his former employer 93.7/680 The Fan. “Let’s run this thing back for three more years!” Shapiro wrote in a text Monday evening to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Super grateful to 92.9 and Audacy,” the Game’s parent company, which also owns Star 94 and V-103.

Shapiro’s show, dubbed “The Steakhouse,” includes a rotating set of co-hosts: Sandra Golden, Rusty Mansell and Drew Butler.

The Game hired Shapiro in 2022 two years after he was fired from the Fan early in the pandemic as a cost-cutting measure. He spent more than seven years there.

Before that, he owned the now defunct sports station 790/The Zone from its inception in the late 1990s until 2010 and was on air until 2014.

