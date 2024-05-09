BreakingNews
Ryan Cameron signs multiyear renewal with Majic 107.5/97.5

He has been with Majic since 2018.
Ryan Cameron, an Atlanta radio staple for more than three decades, has signed a multiyear renewal contract with Urban One Atlanta and Reach Media for his afternoon show, heard in Atlanta on Majic 107.5/97.5.

“When you do what you love every single day, it’s not work,” Cameron said in a press release. “The relationship that I have with this company is historical and I look forward to our continued growth and success.”

His show is also syndicated on two other stations with plans to add more.

Cameron, an Atlanta native, started his career with V-103 in the early 1990s, then became the inaugural morning show host for Atlanta’s first hip-hop station Hot 97.5 in 1995. He spent eight years there. In 2004, he moved back to V-103 as an afternoon host for nine years, then six more years as morning host.

He briefly stepped away from radio in 2018 before signing on with Majic, where he has had an afternoon show ever since.

Besides radio, he does PA announcing for Atlanta Falcons home games and owns Ryan Cameron’s Dough Boy Pizza at South DeKalb Mall. He also narrated a podcast on the history of Black radio called “Amplify Color” last year. And for 24 years, he has held an annual father-daughter dance in June for his Ryan Cameron Foundation charity group.

He was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame in 2014.

For 17 years, he was also the Atlanta Hawks PA announcer until 2021.

Thieves break through roof of Atlanta strip club, steal $250K, cops say
