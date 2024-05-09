Ryan Cameron signs multiyear renewal with Majic 107.5/97.5

Ryan Cameron, an Atlanta radio staple for more than three decades, has signed a multiyear renewal contract with Urban One Atlanta and Reach Media for his afternoon show, heard in Atlanta on Majic 107.5/97.5.

“When you do what you love every single day, it’s not work,” Cameron said in a press release. “The relationship that I have with this company is historical and I look forward to our continued growth and success.”

His show is also syndicated on two other stations with plans to add more.