ajc logo
X

Ryan Cameron dropped as Hawks on-court announcer after 17 years for Big Tigger

Hawks public announcer Ryan Cameron looks to bump knuckles with the officials taking the court at the opening of the first round home playoff game against the Nets on Sunday, April 19, 2015, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com
Caption
Hawks public announcer Ryan Cameron looks to bump knuckles with the officials taking the court at the opening of the first round home playoff game against the Nets on Sunday, April 19, 2015, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
He no longer works at the radio company that airs the Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks is replacing Ryan Cameron with Big Tigger as in-game announcer after 20 years of service with the team, 17 of them as the announcer.

Cameron, who is now an afternoon jock at Majic 107.5/97.5, joined the Hawks in 2001 running around the stands playing games with customers. In 2004, he became the first African American to take the mic and missed almost no games, covering more than 700 home games, including playoff runs.

Steve Koonin, president of the Hawks, said in an interview Tuesday that this was a synergy issue with Audacy, the company that airs the Hawks games on 92.9/The Game on the radio and also owns V-103 where Tigger is morning host. Cameron no longer works for Audacy since Majic 107.5/97.5 is owned by Radio One.

Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, has been the in-game DJ for several years for the Hawks. Tenitra Batiste, a host and reporter at the Game, will be part of the in-arena show as an analyst.

Tenitra Batiste of the Game is joining the Atlanta Hawks in-game team while Big Tigger of V-103 will take over in-game announcing duties from Ryan Cameron. PUBLICITY PHOTOS
Caption
Tenitra Batiste of the Game is joining the Atlanta Hawks in-game team while Big Tigger of V-103 will take over in-game announcing duties from Ryan Cameron. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

Credit: PUBLICITY

“Ryan is fantastic,” Koonin said. “We love him. But this is 21st century media and we need to be vertically integrated. That means using on-air talent with the Game and V-103.”

Rick Caffey, who runs Audacy in Atlanta, added this comment in a press release: “This is a great opportunity to have our talent have a more visible presence at State Farm Arena during Hawks games.”

Cameron, for much of his 30-year radio career, was at V-103, which has been owned by different companies over the years. Entercom, recently renamed Audacy, purchased what had been CBS Radio in 2017. Cameron left V-103 in early 2018 to pursue other ventures but decided to return to radio with Majic later that year.

The Atlanta native changed the way in-game announcers worked, injecting a level of panache unheard of before his arrival. He would introduce places like a boxing announcer, elongating the names of the players with a flourish during introductions. He turned three-point plays into a signature “threeeee!” hitting a falsetto that gave attendees an extra jolt of excitement.

“I’ve always been a fan,” Cameron told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2015. “I have this button. I can’t talk until I hit this button. (Producers) tell me to calm down because I get so excited about the game.”

Cameron Wednesday declined to comment about losing this gig.

For now, he will continue to do in-game announcing for the Atlanta Falcons, which also airs on 92.9/The Game.

Ryan Cameron as the Hawks in-game announcer in 2015. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM
Caption
Ryan Cameron as the Hawks in-game announcer in 2015. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

In Other News
1
Country artist Morgan Wallen’s songs added back onto radio playlists
2
DaBaby dropped by Music Midtown, local radio over homophobic comments
3
‘Dirty John’ first wife, Atlantan Tonia Bales recounts ‘reign of...
4
WSB Care-a-thon raises nearly $1.7 million for AFLAC Cancer and Blood...
5
Dragon Con 2021 won’t allow non-attendees to watch annual parade in...

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top