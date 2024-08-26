Georgia Entertainment Scene

Ryan Cameron becomes public announcer at Georgia Tech football

He also does PA work for the Atlanta Falcons.
Ryan Cameron hosts the New Year's Eve Peach Drop celebration at Underground Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

By
15 minutes ago

Ryan Cameron, the veteran radio broadcaster, will become the game day announcer for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets home football games starting Aug. 31 at Bobby Dodd Stadium against the Georgia State Panthers.

Cameron, an afternoon host on R&B station Majic 107.5/97.5, will remain the public announcer for Atlanta Falcons games, a side job he has had since 2018.

He takes over for Kevin Payne, who has been doing Yellow Jackets in-game football duties for several years.

An Atlanta native, Cameron began working with the Atlanta Hawks in 2001. He first ran around the stands playing games with patrons. In 2004, he took over the mic, covering more than 700 home games, including playoff runs, over 17 years. He missed only two games his entire time working with the Hawks.

In 2021, the Hawks replaced Cameron with Big Tigger, morning host for V-103. V-103 is owned by Audacy, which also airs Hawks games on its sports station 92.9/The Game. At the time, the station said it wanted more synergy with V-103, a pure business decision.

Cameron, for much of his 30-year radio career, was at V-103 but he left in 2018. His current employer Majic, is owned by Radio One.

Over the years, Cameron has injected a level of panache to his in-game delivery that has been replicated by others. During his Hawks games, he used to introduce players like a boxing announcer, elongating the names of the players with a flourish. He turned three-point shots into a signature “threeeee!” hitting a falsetto that gave attendees an extra jolt of excitement.

He told Monica Pearson on her “One on One” show on Peachtree TV in 2012 that he was naturally disappointed losing his Hawks games but it did free up his schedule: “I got 42 nights back and I got my life back, but am I still passionate about Atlanta sports? You better believe it!”

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

