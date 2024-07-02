Georgia Entertainment Scene

Rialto’s 2024-25 concert schedule: Tower of Power, Dee Bridgewater, säje

By
49 minutes ago

The upcoming 2024-25 concert series for the Rialto Center for the Arts includes two Grammy-winning artists, a political comedy troupe, an African circus group and a legendary African American a cappella group.

“It’s a really great line up,” said Amy Reid, director with Georgia State University’s Office of Educational Outreach who oversees the Rialto Center for the Arts. “It’s a broad range of acts that is open to people of all backgrounds and tastes.”

Here is the line up:

  • Capital Fools, the Washington-based musical parody group that emerged from the former troupe Capital Steps, Sept. 21
  • Cirque Kalabanté - Afrique en Cirque, described as “a trip to African soil where the sets and costumes pay homage to the Guinean diaspora (with) high-level acrobatics, innovative choreography and colorful rhythms,” Oct. 6
  • Tower of Power, veteran R&B and funk legends, Oct. 19
  • säje, 2024 Grammy-winning all-female jazz ensemble, Oct. 26
  • Sweet Honey in the Rock, the Grammy nominated, all-female African American a cappella ensemble, Jan. 25
  • “Hitmakers of the ‘50s” featuring the Drifters, the Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, Feb. 8
  • New Orleans Songbook with Luther S. Allison, Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs, March 8
  • Dee Dee Bridgewater, two-time Grammy winner and jazz legend, March 29
  • “Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss II, Georgia State University Opera Theater, April 12 and 13
  • Anat Cohen, Grammy-nominated clarinetist-saxophonist with the Georgia State University Jazz Band, April 18

Subscriptions are available now and single tickets go on sale Aug. 22 at Rialto.GSU.edu, the Rialto Box Office or phone 404-413-9849. Free validated parking is provided for all Rialto Series shows at the 100 Peachtree parking garage.

Reid said the Rialto is used for a mix of Georgia State University-related arts groups, rentals and this concert series. “We have events 120 to 180 days out of the year,” she said.

2 boys killed, 1 injured in shooting at troubled SW Atlanta complex

