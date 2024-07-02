Rialto’s 2024-25 concert schedule: Tower of Power, Dee Bridgewater, säje

The upcoming 2024-25 concert series for the Rialto Center for the Arts includes two Grammy-winning artists, a political comedy troupe, an African circus group and a legendary African American a cappella group.

“It’s a really great line up,” said Amy Reid, director with Georgia State University’s Office of Educational Outreach who oversees the Rialto Center for the Arts. “It’s a broad range of acts that is open to people of all backgrounds and tastes.”

Here is the line up: