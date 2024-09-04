‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’s’ Phaedra Parks lands on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Phaedra Parks is having quite the 2024 in the reality show world.

She found a new home on Bravo’s “Married to Medicine,” despite being a lawyer, because she was dating a doctor. She became the star “traitor” in the second season of Peacock’s “The Traitors.” This summer, she found her way back to taping the 16th season of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” seven years after her ignominious departure in 2017 after she spread scurrilous rumors about Kandi Burruss. (“Real Housewives” is set to return on air in 2025.)

Now Parks is on the cast of the 33rd season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” which returns on Tuesday, Sept. 17.