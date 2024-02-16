Georgia Entertainment Scene

Pete Davidson sets make-up date at Tabernacle April 6

He cancelled his New Year’s Eve show at the last second.
Credit: Will Heath/NBC

Actor and stand-up comic Pete Davidson, who cancelled his New Year’s Eve show at the Tabernacle a few days before the event without explanation, is holding a make-up date of sorts on April 6.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster starting at $51.50.

Davidson, 30, is coming to Atlanta soon to shoot an Amazon Prime heist comedy movie with Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer called “The Pick Up.”

This concert would be Davidson’s first solo stand-up comedy show in Atlanta since a small show at Relapse Theater in June of 2016.

Davidson was on “SNL” from 2014 until 2022 and hosted the season debut of the show this past fall after the writer’s strike ended. On the show, he did a pre-taped sketch playing off “Barbie” making fun of his drug problems, his dating life and being bipolar.

