Peabody 2024 winners: 'The Bear,' 'Bluey,' 'The Last of Us,' 'Jury Duty'

The ceremony on June 9 will be held in Los Angeles for the first time.
1 minute ago

The prestigious Peabody Awards, which emanate from the University of Georgia, bestowed awards to Disney’s “Bluey,” Hulu’s “The Bear,” Max’s “The Last of Us” and Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty.

The Peabody’s 34 winners, plucked from 1,100 entries, cover a wide range of television, podcasts/radio, and the web/digital in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, public service and interactive programming.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” on HBO and Max received its third Peabody. FX’s ‘Reservation Dogs” took home its second.

Others that won include “Judy Blume Forever” (Amazon), “20 Days in Mariupol” (PBS) and “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime).

After COVID and the writers and actors strike put a kibosh on the event from 2020 to 2023, the Peabodys will return to holding a ceremony on June 9. It will be held in Los Angeles for the first time after eight decades in New York City.

Jeffrey Jones, executive director of the Peabody, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said while New York remains the U.S. news capital, Los Angeles is “the center of the media creative community” and allows the awards operation to access bigger names as presenters.

“We can use the bright light of celebrity to shine a light on the journalists who shed light on police violence and women’s health, about social issues the Peabody routinely recognizes,” Jones said.

ExploreHere is the entire list of Peabody 2024 winners.

Kumail Nanjiani from “Silicon Valley” “The Big Sick,” and ”Welcome to Chippendales” will host the ceremony.

“He’s such a strong comedic actor,” Jones said. “He fits within the Peabody brand in a lot of ways. I was glad to get him.”

There will also be special awards handed out to “Star Trek,” “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson and 97-year-old Mel Brooks, who is one of the few living legends who was there at the dawn of television in 1948.

