Georgia Entertainment Scene

Netflix picks up option for cancelled Starz drama ‘Heels’ shot in Atlanta

The wrestling series starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig is set in Georgia and aired for two seasons.
Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig plays brothers who run a local Georgia wrestling league in Starz' "Heels," which debuted in 2021. STARZ

Credit: Quantrell Colbert

Credit: Quantrell Colbert

Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig plays brothers who run a local Georgia wrestling league in Starz' "Heels," which debuted in 2021. STARZ
By
45 minutes ago

Starz wrestling drama “Heels,” canceled last fall, might not be dead after all.

Lionsgate has licensed the show’s two seasons to Netflix, which has nonexclusive rights to air the 16 episodes. The show was shot in Georgia and set in a small Georgia town, focused around two brothers played by Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig operating a small-town wrestling league. Original episodes aired first on Starz in 2021 and 2023.

ExploreGEORGIA ENTERTAINMENT SCENE Starz family wrestling drama ‘Heels’ set in small-town Georgia

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.

The publication also noted that Netflix has the option to shoot a third season in case the Netflix audience likes the show enough. But there is a complication: the two lead actors are currently committed to other TV shows right now.

Amell in February became the lead of NBC’s spinoff of “Suits” called “Suits: LA” which is likely to get picked up for the 2024-25 broadcast season.

Ludwig, in the meantime, is a lead in a six-episode MGM+ sci-fi drama called “Earth Abides.”

In recent years, Netflix has occasionally revived shows that had been canceled elsewhere like “Designated Survivor” (formerly on ABC), “You” (formerly on Lifetime) and “Lucifer” (formerly on Fox).

When “Heels” was in metro Atlanta, it used Atlanta’s Areu Bros. Studios, which is now Pangaea Studios, as its home base. That was Tyler Perry’s former studio before he moved to the much larger property where the Fort McPherson army base once resided.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that “Heels” will complement WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” a long-time franchise that arrives on Netflix in January 2025.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

State prosecutor to investigate Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in Trump case 2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
O.J. Simpson, fallen football hero acquitted of murder charges, dies at 76
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Shut up!’ ‘Make me!’ Commissioners squabble during animal control debate

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

A mother’s journey from Colombia bloodshed to U.S. citizenship in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

A mother’s journey from Colombia bloodshed to U.S. citizenship in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s rural hospitals at risk of closure, report finds
The Latest

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@

Francis Ford Coppola celebrates 85th birthday at Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre
36m ago
Forbes says Tyler Perry is still a billionaire, now up to $1.4 billion
Aerosmith back in the saddle again with Oct. 11 Atlanta stop
Featured

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Across the US, awe unites during the darkness of a total solar eclipse
‘Skip it!’ A fun early-week Masters tradition remains alive and well