NeNe Leakes joins Denise Richards in Lifetime’s ‘Hunting Housewives’ movie

Lifetime is giving “Real Housewives” NeNe Leakes and Denise Richards a fictional spin on their colorful real life personas in a new film “Hunting Housewives” coming out March 9.

The movie will follow “the story of four housewives who find themselves stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. They must use their wits and determination if they ever hope to make it back home to their families,” according to the Lifetime synopsis.

Leakes, who lives in Duluth and became a star courtesy of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has several acting credits to her name, most notably a recurring role on Fox’s “Glee” a decade ago. She left RHOA in 2019. Richards (”Starship Troopers,” “Wild Things”) has been acting for decades and has appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”