NeNe Leakes joins Denise Richards in Lifetime’s ‘Hunting Housewives’ movie

Lifetime is giving “Real Housewives” NeNe Leakes and Denise Richards a fictional spin on their colorful real life personas in a new film “Hunting Housewives” coming out March 9.
The movie will follow “the story of four housewives who find themselves stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. They must use their wits and determination if they ever hope to make it back home to their families,” according to the Lifetime synopsis.
Leakes, who lives in Duluth and became a star courtesy of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has several acting credits to her name, most notably a recurring role on Fox’s “Glee” a decade ago. She left RHOA in 2019. Richards (”Starship Troopers,” “Wild Things”) has been acting for decades and has appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”
In the movie “Hunting Housewives,” Leakes and Richards will be joined by former “Dancing With the Stars” dance pro Kym Johnson-Herjavec and actress Melyssa Ford, whose acting credits include “Entourage” and “‘Think Like a Man.”
Karla Dodds (Richards), Rebel Carron-Whitman (Leakes), Joli Symons (Johnson-Herjavec) and Sharell Bouvier (Ford) take a spa retreat weekend away from their families and careers but after a plane crash, they find themselves having to use their wits and whatever is in their designer bags to survive. “When they realize they are not alone, even frenemies must align to outwit their hunters,” the synopsis states.
