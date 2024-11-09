Breaking: Former Georgia senator will co-chair Donald Trump’s inaugural committee
Mel Gibson is in metro Atlanta shooting a drama called ‘Mermaid’

It’s unclear whether that’s what the movie will be called when it’s released
Mel Gibson poses at a special screening of the film "Monster Summer," Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)


By
32 minutes ago

Mel Gibson is in metro Atlanta shooting a drama that is going by the name “Mermaid.”

It’s unclear whether that is the name the producers will use when the film is released.

“Mermaid” began production Oct. 28 and is set to finish up later this month before Thanksgiving. It’s directed by R.J. Collins.

According to information from Independent Artist Group, a talent agency, the plot revolves around an overprotective father (Gibson) and his feisty twelve-year-old daughter, who take in a mysterious young woman who washes ashore on the bank of a local river. The father-daughter duo’s lives are forever changed by the arrival of this mysterious stranger and by the ruthless drug lord who will stop at nothing to possess her.

The film is based out of Pangaea Studios in Atlanta, which was once Tyler Perry’s studio before he moved to his current studio space, according to an email to the members of the crew union IATSE. Gibson was in Loganville Oct. 30 at The Joint chiropractic studio, which posted an Instagram photo.

Mel Gibson posting with an employee at The Joint chiropractic office in Loganville Oct. 30, 2024.

Gibson has shot several movies in Georgia over the years, including “Agent Game,” “Bandit,” and “Last Looks,” all released in 2022.

