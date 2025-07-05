Julian McMahon, actor who appeared in 'Fantastic Four' films and TV show 'Charmed,' has died

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Julian McMahon, an Australia-born actor who performed in two “Fantastic Four” films and appeared in TV shows such as “Charmed," “Nip/Tuck” and “Profiler,” has died, his wife said in a statement.

McMahon, 56, died peacefully this week after a battle with cancer, Kelly McMahon said in a statement provided to The Associated Press by his Beverly Hills, California-based publicist.

“Julian loved life," the statement said. “He loved his family. He loved his friends He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”