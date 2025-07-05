Nation & World News
Julian McMahon, actor who appeared in 'Fantastic Four' films and TV show 'Charmed,' has died

Julian McMahon, an Australia-born actor who performed in the “Fantastic Four” series of films and appeared in popular TV shows such as “Charmed,” “Nip/Tuck” and “Profiler,” has died
Updated 44 minutes ago

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Julian McMahon, an Australia-born actor who performed in two “Fantastic Four” films and appeared in TV shows such as “Charmed," “Nip/Tuck” and “Profiler,” has died, his wife said in a statement.

McMahon, 56, died peacefully this week after a battle with cancer, Kelly McMahon said in a statement provided to The Associated Press by his Beverly Hills, California-based publicist.

“Julian loved life," the statement said. “He loved his family. He loved his friends He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

McMahon played Dr. Doom in the films “Fantastic Four” in 2005 and “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” which came out two years later.

Along with “Charmed,” “Nip/Tuck,” and “Profiler,” he also had roles in the TV shows “Home and Away,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “Another World,” according to IMDB.

Actress Alyssa Milano, who appeared with McMahon on “Charmed,” mourned his death on social media, saying “Julian was more than my TV husband.”

“Julian McMahon was magic,” Milano said. “That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up — not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding.”

