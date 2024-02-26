Marlo Hampton latest cast member to leave ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

She thanked Bravo for allowing her to expose the world to her work fostering her nephews, her nonprofit Glam It Up, Inc., and her fashion showroom, Le’Archive.

Hampton, known for her sharp tongue and flair for the dramatic, has been a long-time presence on the show, first as a guest or friend from seasons four to 13. She received a peach, which signifies full-time status, for seasons 14 and 15.

Unfortunately, the long-time reality show garnered its lowest ratings ever season 15 and production has been delayed for season 16 as Bravo executives try to figure out its latest cast.

Burruss, a successful entrepreneur, actor, singer and songwriter, announced she was leaving after 14 seasons earlier this month. Porsha Williams, who joined the show season five, is returning after two seasons away from the show.

So far, Bravo has not announced any new faces for season 16 and has yet to publicize the fate of four other season 15 cast members: Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross.