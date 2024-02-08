Luke Bryan’s 2024 tour includes a stop at Truist Park Aug. 17

Country superstar Luke Bryan will be headlining a concert at Truist Park in Atlanta Aug. 17, his biggest venue ever in the city.
Bryan, 47, who has seven studio albums and 32 Billboard country airplay top 10 hits since 2007, will bring Bailey Zimmerman, Chayce Beckham and Kameron Marlowe along for the concert in Atlanta. Citi members can buy tickets now in a pre sale with general public tickets on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.
Ticket prices will be subject to dynamic pricing based on demand.
The Georgia native and “American Idol” judge last appeared in concert in Atlanta at State Farm Arena in early 2023. In recent years, he has performed multiple times at Lakewood Amphitheatre and what is now known as Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.
The Mind of a Country Boy 2024 North American tour dates below.
Wed Apr 17 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Thu Apr 18 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Wed Apr 24 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Thu Apr 25 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Sun Jun 13 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Mon Jun 15 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Tue Jun 15 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Fri Jun 21 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Course*
Sat June 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Thu Jun 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena**
Fri Jun 28 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre**
Thu Jul 11 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Fri Jul 12 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sat Jul 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Thu Jul 18 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
Fri Jul 19 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
Fri Jul 26 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
Sat Jul 27 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena**
Sun Jul 28 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 1 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center
Fri Aug 2 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Thu Aug 8 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
Sat Aug 10 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
Thu Aug 15 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sat Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park
Thu Aug 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sat Aug 24 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Sun Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Thu Sep 5 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
Sat Sep 7 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Thu Sep 12 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre**
Sat Sep 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
