Luke Bryan’s 2024 tour includes a stop at Truist Park Aug. 17

Country superstar Luke Bryan will be headlining a concert at Truist Park in Atlanta Aug. 17, his biggest venue ever in the city.

Bryan, 47, who has seven studio albums and 32 Billboard country airplay top 10 hits since 2007, will bring Bailey Zimmerman, Chayce Beckham and Kameron Marlowe along for the concert in Atlanta. Citi members can buy tickets now in a pre sale with general public tickets on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices will be subject to dynamic pricing based on demand.