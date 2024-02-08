Georgia Entertainment Scene

Luke Bryan’s 2024 tour includes a stop at Truist Park Aug. 17

Leesburg native Luke Bryan brought his Raised Right Tour to a packed Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Atlanta with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny opening the show. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

33 minutes ago

Country superstar Luke Bryan will be headlining a concert at Truist Park in Atlanta Aug. 17, his biggest venue ever in the city.

Bryan, 47, who has seven studio albums and 32 Billboard country airplay top 10 hits since 2007, will bring Bailey Zimmerman, Chayce Beckham and Kameron Marlowe along for the concert in Atlanta. Citi members can buy tickets now in a pre sale with general public tickets on sale Friday via Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices will be subject to dynamic pricing based on demand.

The Georgia native and “American Idol” judge last appeared in concert in Atlanta at State Farm Arena in early 2023. In recent years, he has performed multiple times at Lakewood Amphitheatre and what is now known as Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta.

The Mind of a Country Boy 2024 North American tour dates below.

Wed Apr 17 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Apr 18 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Wed Apr 24 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Thu Apr 25 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Sun Jun 13 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Mon Jun 15 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Tue Jun 15 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Fri Jun 21 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Course*

Sat June 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Thu Jun 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena**

Fri Jun 28 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre**

Thu Jul 11 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Fri Jul 12 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Jul 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu Jul 18 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Fri Jul 19 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Fri Jul 26 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Sat Jul 27 – Ridgedale, MO – Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena**

Sun Jul 28 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 1 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center

Fri Aug 2 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Thu Aug 8 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sat Aug 10 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Thu Aug 15 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sat Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Thu Aug 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat Aug 24 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Sun Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Sep 5 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Sat Sep 7 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Thu Sep 12 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre**

Sat Sep 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

