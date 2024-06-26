Lakewood Amphitheatre adds concerts: Lauryn Hill, Post Malone, Anderson .Paak

Live Nation, the giant concert promoter and venue operator, has a long-term lease with the city of Atlanta to operate Lakewood where it has largely placed harder rock, hip-hop, reggae and R&B concerts. In comparison, Ameris, which Live Nation leases from Woodruff Arts Center, has mostly pop, mainstream rock and country acts.

Both venues have about 7,000 seats but Lakewood has a far bigger lawn, accommodating up to 12,000 vs. 5,000 at Ameris.

The Lauryn Hill/Fugees concert on Aug. 16 is a make up date of sorts after the acclaimed Grammy-winning act canceled last November’s State Farm Arena stop due to Hill’s vocal issues. Multiple rolling presales are happening now with remaining seats available to the general public starting on Friday, June 28, via LiveNation.com.

Post Malone, whose latest single “I Had Some Help” just fell from the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and is featured on Taylor Swift’s latest single “Fortnight,” is coming back to Lakewood Oct. 11, 14 months after performing there last year. General public tickets for his show go on sale Monday, July 1, with Livenation.com.

R&B and hip-hop artist Anderson .Paak, who is scheduled for Lakewood Oct. 13, will be making his first appearance in Atlanta as a performer since 2019, when he performed at both Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain and the Variety Playhouse. His tickets also go on sale Friday to the general public.

The other six concerts at Lakewood were all previously announced by late April: 21 Savage this past June 15, T-Pain June 29, Xscape and SWV June 29, Thirty Seconds to Mars Aug. 21, Five Finger Death Punch Sept. 15 and The Marley Brothers Oct. 3.