Georgia Aquarium CEO Brian Davis has died

Brian Davis, president and chief executive of the Georgia Aquarium, has died, according to a Facebook post from the aquarium.
“It is with immense sadness we announce the passing of our leader, friend, and mentor, president and CEO, Dr. Brian Davis,” the post begins. “Brian was an exceptionally talented and intelligent individual who left a tremendous imprint on the education and zoological fields. Furthermore, he was a beautifully compassionate human being who lifted others up and dedicated himself to creating a caring and diverse space at the Aquarium.”
The aquarium also announced that operations may be impacted over the coming days. “As we navigate this heartbreaking news, our priority lies with caring for staff. We may have limited operations over the coming days to allow our staff time to grieve.”
In the post, chairman of the board of Georgia Aquarium Steve Koonin said, “We are heartbroken by this news. Brian was a giant in leadership with his intellect, wisdom, and imagination.”
Davis originally joined the aquarium before it opened in 2003 as the director of education before being promoted to vice president of education. He later left to be the president and CEO of Maritime Aquarium in Connecticut before returning to Georgia Aquarium in 2018.
In 2020, he was promoted to CEO when former CEO Steve Koonin became chairman of the board.
About the Author