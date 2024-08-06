Georgia Aquarium CEO Brian Davis has died

Brian Davis, president and chief executive of the Georgia Aquarium, has died, according to a Facebook post from the aquarium.

“It is with immense sadness we announce the passing of our leader, friend, and mentor, president and CEO, Dr. Brian Davis,” the post begins. “Brian was an exceptionally talented and intelligent individual who left a tremendous imprint on the education and zoological fields. Furthermore, he was a beautifully compassionate human being who lifted others up and dedicated himself to creating a caring and diverse space at the Aquarium.”

The aquarium also announced that operations may be impacted over the coming days. “As we navigate this heartbreaking news, our priority lies with caring for staff. We may have limited operations over the coming days to allow our staff time to grieve.”