News

Georgia Aquarium CEO Brian Davis has died

Brian Davis, CEO of Georgia Aquarium, died unexpectedly in August 2024. GEORGIA AQUARIUM

Credit: GEORGIA AQUA

Credit: GEORGIA AQUA

Brian Davis, CEO of Georgia Aquarium, died unexpectedly in August 2024. GEORGIA AQUARIUM
By
1 minute ago

Brian Davis, president and chief executive of the Georgia Aquarium, has died, according to a Facebook post from the aquarium.

“It is with immense sadness we announce the passing of our leader, friend, and mentor, president and CEO, Dr. Brian Davis,” the post begins. “Brian was an exceptionally talented and intelligent individual who left a tremendous imprint on the education and zoological fields. Furthermore, he was a beautifully compassionate human being who lifted others up and dedicated himself to creating a caring and diverse space at the Aquarium.”

The aquarium also announced that operations may be impacted over the coming days. “As we navigate this heartbreaking news, our priority lies with caring for staff. We may have limited operations over the coming days to allow our staff time to grieve.”

In the post, chairman of the board of Georgia Aquarium Steve Koonin said, “We are heartbroken by this news. Brian was a giant in leadership with his intellect, wisdom, and imagination.”

Davis originally joined the aquarium before it opened in 2003 as the director of education before being promoted to vice president of education. He later left to be the president and CEO of Maritime Aquarium in Connecticut before returning to Georgia Aquarium in 2018.

In 2020, he was promoted to CEO when former CEO Steve Koonin became chairman of the board.

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sea lions are stranding themselves on California's coast with signs of poisoning by...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Reu

Three Coca-Cola directors stepping down Thursday
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC Print Archives

AJC Deja News: Hurricane David whips Savannah, Georgia coast (1979)
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Storms in South Georgia: How to prepare for wind and flooding from Debby
The Latest
A.M. ATL: Dealing with Debby
Young Thug being treated ‘very unfairly’ in Atlanta gang case, Trump says
School’s open for older adults
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs58m ago
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia1h ago
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz