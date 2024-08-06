Breaking: Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket
Former Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel joins Fox Weather

He was laid off by the Weather Channel this past spring
Mike Seidel, who worked at the Weather Channel for 30 years until this spring, has now joined Fox Weather. FOX WEATHER

By
46 minutes ago

Fox Weather has hired Mike Seidel, who worked at Atlanta-based Weather Channel for 32 years until he was laid off this past spring.

He began covering Hurricane Debby in Florida over the weekend and was at Isle of Palms, South Carolina, Tuesday morning as the storm moves up the coast as a tropical storm.

“We are thrilled to add Mike to our outstanding lineup of meteorologists at Fox Weather as we move into the peak of hurricane season,” said Fox Weather president Sherri Berg in a press release. “His decades of experience will prove to be invaluable as we continue to grow our best-in-class weather network.”

Seidel, in the release, added: “I’m looking forward to continuing my passion for storm coverage on Fox Weather, especially with the forecast of a very busy hurricane season.”

At the Weather Channel, Seidel logged more than 25,000 live shots, covering most major domestic weather events of the past three decades, including Hurricanes Katrina, Ian, Harvey, Irma, and Irene as well as 100 tropical storms, numerous snow and ice storms, tornado outbreaks and nor’easters. He has also covered weather from sporting events such as the World Series, the Indianapolis 500, the MLB All-Star game, PGA Tour events and multiple NFL football games.

The Weather Channel made several cuts in late April with Seidel the most notable departure.

Fox Weather, which launched in 2021, is an ad-supported direct rival that is available online, on its app and on networks such as Roku, Tubi and Freevee. It also joined Pluto TV on Aug. 1.

