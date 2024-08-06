Former Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Seidel joins Fox Weather

Fox Weather has hired Mike Seidel, who worked at Atlanta-based Weather Channel for 32 years until he was laid off this past spring.

He began covering Hurricane Debby in Florida over the weekend and was at Isle of Palms, South Carolina, Tuesday morning as the storm moves up the coast as a tropical storm.

“We are thrilled to add Mike to our outstanding lineup of meteorologists at Fox Weather as we move into the peak of hurricane season,” said Fox Weather president Sherri Berg in a press release. “His decades of experience will prove to be invaluable as we continue to grow our best-in-class weather network.”