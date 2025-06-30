Flossie becomes a hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast after rapidly strengthening

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Flossie has strengthened into a hurricane off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Flossie became a Category 1 hurricane Monday night and has maximum sustained winds of 120 kph (75 mph).

The hurricane center said Flossie was about 280 kilometers (175 miles) south of Manzanillo and was moving west-northwest off the Mexican coast at 17 kph (10 mph).

Flossie was expected to skirt the coast for a few days while dropping rain on several Mexican states.