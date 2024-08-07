Former Atlantan and ‘Bachelorette’ Andi Dorfman announces pregnancy

Dorfman, a former Fulton County assistant district attorney, became “The Bachelorette” a decade ago and selected fellow Atlantan Josh Murray, the brother of University of Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray. That relationship only lasted a few months and she wrote a book “It’s Not Okay” in 2016 describing why it fell apart.

She left Atlanta after the show to live in New York City for several years, then spent time in Los Angeles but in 2022 moved to Greenville, South Carolina, Hart’s hometown.

She first met Hart, who works in commercial real estate, while in college when he was playing baseball at Furman University. They reconnected 15 years later in 2021 while separately vacationing in Italy, were engaged in 2022 and married in 2023.

Dorfman, now 37, told E! News last year that she froze her eggs before she turned 30. “I’m actually super happy I did it because I think in hindsight — even though I didn’t feel it at the time — I look back and I know that it kept me from settling,” she said. “I do want kids, and I’m not in denial about age. And just to have that in the back of my mind, I think kept my standards high.”