Former 99Xer Yvonne Monet has left Q99.7

Midday host Yvonne Monet is no longer at top 40 station Q99.7.
She joined the station in early 2021 but resigned earlier this year, she confirmed in a text today.
Mami Chula is now handling the midday slot.
Monet was a key part of 99X in the 1990s, hosting the weekend dance show “The Beat Factory,” talk show “The Pleasuredome” and other specialty programs for the station
Over the decades, she has run her own DJ business. “I travel a lot for corporate gigs, too,” she wrote in a text.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest