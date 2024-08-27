Georgia Entertainment Scene

Former 99Xer Yvonne Monet has left Q99.7

1 hour ago

Midday host Yvonne Monet is no longer at top 40 station Q99.7.

She joined the station in early 2021 but resigned earlier this year, she confirmed in a text today.

Mami Chula is now handling the midday slot.

Monet was a key part of 99X in the 1990s, hosting the weekend dance show “The Beat Factory,” talk show “The Pleasuredome” and other specialty programs for the station

Over the decades, she has run her own DJ business. “I travel a lot for corporate gigs, too,” she wrote in a text.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

