Dinosaurs, prehistoric fauna, flora in new ‘Life Chronicles’ VR experience

It debuts Nov. 25 off the Beltline at Eclipso Atlanta, its third VR experience to date
By
1 hour ago

Eclipso has unveiled its third virtual reality experience this year, this one covering literally billions of years of the Earth experience in a mere 45 minutes.

“Life Chronicles,” which debuts Nov. 25, was created in collaboration with the National Museum of Natural History in Paris and features an immersive 45-minute trip where users meet a menagerie of prehistoric fauna and flora in water, on land and in the air. This will be the experience’s North American debut after running in various European cities the past year.

This immersive, produced by the French company Excurio, joins “Horizon of Khufu,” which provides a tour of the Egyptian pyramids, and “Tonight With the Impressionists: Paris 1874,” which was introduced in September. Visitors can pick any one of three at a time. Tickets start at $27 and the venue is open seven days a week.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution received a special preview of the experience before it officially opens at noon Monday, Nov. 25. Of the three experiences, “Life Chronicles” is the easily the best one to bring a child given its content and visual sumptuousness. (The goggles will fit most children ages 8 and up.)

The show enables attendees to view a variety of birds, insects, reptiles and mammals that are long extinct but were the building blocks of what the Earth has to offer today. Attendees get to dive deep into the ocean, climb high in the trees in a jungle with a monkey, negotiate a tight crag of a mountain and walk among dinosaurs.

“Life Chronicles” opens in the fictional future of 2223, two centuries from now. A scientist is presenting a class about how the earth formed but a flying robot dubbed Darwin malfunctions and all VR patrons along with a VR-created scientist named Charlie get transported back in time 3.5 billion years. Over the next 45 minutes, Darwin and Charlie guide us through time, tracking down past power pods that enable everyone to move to different parts of the Earth as users get closer to the year 2223.

There are moments underwater in the Cambrian Period about 500 million years ago when many types of invertebrates and the first vertebrates, fish, appear. You get to see cool amphibian-like early tetrapods that are as big as crocodiles during the Carboniferous era about 300 million years ago.

The Jurassic period about 200 million years ago features reptilian-like sea creatures in another trip underwater. (The sensation of vertical movement on an elevator-like platform is convincing.)

Darwin introduces T.rexes and other dinosaurs halfway through the experience. The robot is not only able to shrink people down to nano-size at times but also make them invisible to creatures that could potentially hurt them. You can even pet mini-horse-like mammals during the Eocene Period about 50 million years ago and meet squat, fire-making predecessors to modern-day humans in a cave.

In all, “Life Chronicles” is a fast-paced show that places users back in 2223 at the end after a brief foray into present day to showcase endangered animals in Africa. '

“It’s visually pleasing and everybody loves dinosaurs,” said Jen Burgh, general manager of Eclipso Atlanta. “It’s very colorful as well. There’s a lot of exploration involved in this one. It’s also educational.”

IF YOU GO

“Life Chronicles” virtual reality experience

$27 and up. Noon to 8 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Eclipso Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. feverup.com.

