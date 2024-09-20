Georgia Entertainment Scene

Impressionist painters make an impression via Eclipso Atlanta’s VR experience

Monet, Degas and Renoir are among the artists who come to digital life in 45-minute show at attraction on Atlanta Beltline
"Tonight With the Impressionists" is a new VR experience at Eclipso Centre off the Atlanta Beltline. It's focused on the first Impresisonist exhibition in Paris in 1874. ECLIPSO

Credit: ECL

Credit: ECL

"Tonight With the Impressionists" is a new VR experience at Eclipso Centre off the Atlanta Beltline. It's focused on the first Impresisonist exhibition in Paris in 1874. ECLIPSO
By
1 hour ago

While virtual reality has become commonplace in gaming, it is now also being used to showcase events from history and the fine arts.

The Eclipso Centre off the Atlanta Beltline near John Lewis Freedom Parkway has brought 19th century French Impressionist painters to life via virtual reality in a new 45-minute show, “Tonight with the Impressionists.” Set in 1874, the program celebrates the 150th anniversary of the first-ever Impressionist exhibition in Paris.

A friendly female VR guide takes you to a visual evocation of the exhibition itself and introduces attendees to painters such as Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Berthe Morisot and Edgar Degas in the digital flesh.

At the time, these painters were considered radicals, breaking from traditional academic painting of historical and religious events. Instead, they explored light, color and atmosphere in new ways, often using outdoor scenery for inspiration.

“Our newest expedition allows visitors to experience one of the most pivotal moments in art history,” Antoine Lieutaud, CEO of Eclipso has said. “It’s more than just a glimpse into the past; it’s an invitation to experience the passion, vision and spirit of the artists who forever changed the art world, all through virtual reality.”

The VR show starts in 19th century Paris, and several of the artists explain particular paintings in detail. You get peeks into Frédéric Bazille’s studio, walk across a pond called the Grenouillère where Monet and Renoir painted in tandem and the city of Le Havre, where Monet created “Impression, Sunrise.”

The experience took two years to put together with help from the Musée D’Orsay in Paris, which boasts a substantial and important collection of Impressionist art.

Temporarily leasing the space that opened in 2022 as the Illuminarium, the French company Eclipso first offered a look at the Egyptian pyramids this past spring titled “Horizon of Khufu.” That show is still available.

ExploreWhat is the Horizon of Khufu pyramid VR experience like?

Immersive and VR experiences of this ilk took off in 2021 when more than 425,000 people attended a Van Gogh immersive experience at Pullman Yards in Atlanta that included a virtual reality option. Atlanta’s John Zaller, who was involved in that first Van Gogh experience, built his own permanent space, the Exhibition Hub Arts Center in Doraville, in 2022 that opened with a Monet experience. Exhibition Hub currently is presenting an updated Van Gogh immersive experience as well as a Titanic-themed exhibit.

IF YOU GO

“Tonight With the Impressionists”

Tuesdays-Sundays, varying hours, $27 and up, Eclipso Centre, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta, www.feverup.com

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC

The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Sept. 19-25
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Fall Line Press

Photographs taken with drone offer a new view of urban Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Faces of transgender people adorn an artwork in London's Trafalgar Square
Placeholder Image

Your guide to the Fabulous Fox Theatre
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Stevie Wonder’s pre-election tour of swing states to include Georgia
First cast members named for new Atlanta-shot CBS soap ‘Beyond the Gates’
Metallica coming to rock Atlanta in 2025 for first time in almost four years
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination
Pharmacy in Augusta dispenses medical marijuana defying warning from DEA
Lionsgate, a key player in Georgia film, is making a big move into AI