Home reportedly owned by Brad Pitt was ransacked by burglars, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police are investigating a break-in at a home reportedly owned by Brad Pitt, who has been on a globe-spanning promo tour for his new movie, "F1."
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they responded to a break-in Wednesday night at a house on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Three suspects broke into the residence through the front window, ransacked the home and fled with miscellaneous property, said Officer Drake Madison.
Madison said he could not identify who owned or lived in the home, and no information is currently available on what was stolen.
Pitt reportedly bought the home for $5.5 million in April 2023, according to Traded, a commercial real estate website.
A Pitt representative declined comment.
Pitt has been out of the country on a promotional tour for the "F1" movie. He attended the international premiere in London on Monday. The movie will be in U.S. theaters Friday.
The burglary was first reported Thursday by NBC News.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Hendren
‘Nobody’s kid should be getting shot’: 2 youths injured at Atlanta apartments
Two boys, ages 10 and 15, were injured at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex shortly before 1 p.m. Resident Necole Pruitt said she called 911 after hearing gunfire.
Police arrest man on Atlanta’s ‘most wanted’ list suspected in 2023 killing
Jyquez Harvey, 20, was arrested Tuesday on charges that he shot and killed a 20-year-old in a West End residential area in 2023
Toddler finds man’s gun, kills him at crowded Paulding home, deputies say
The Paulding sheriff’s office said a 3-year-old boy picked up a handgun belonging to Kabrel Patterson and then fired off an accidental shot that killed the Atlanta man.
Featured
Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com
Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals
Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.
Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS
A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.
How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal
A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.