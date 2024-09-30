Cody Walker honors late brother Paul with FuelFest at Atlanta Motor Speedway

“To do a new location is always exciting,” said Walker in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Atlanta has a long history of motor sports and racing.”

The West Palm Beach annual FuelFest is the most popular, drawing more than 20,000 attendees a year, Walker said. He hopes the inaugural Atlanta fest will bring in at least 7,500 people and become an annual tradition.

“FuelFest has grown in a way that I never thought was possible,” Walker said. “People love it and I have a great team behind it. It’s just a dream.”

One of the highlights of the day, he noted, is the opportunity to drift, which is a driving technique where a driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction, while maintaining control and driving the vehicle through the entirety of a corner or a turn. Walker said he doesn’t approve of rogue drivers who do this on public streets, including those in metro Atlanta.

“All these young kids doing these takeovers, all this BS going on, it’s damaging to the real enthusiast,” he said. “They’re doing it for TikTok videos, for clicks. It’s not cool. We create a legal safe space for people to come and watch that and even ride in some of the cars.”

And since this is a NASCAR locale, there will be opportunities for attendees to drive around the track.

“I love the response I get from the fans, the positivity” from FuelFest, Walker said. “I’m there all day long. I’m there walking the show. I’m there checking out cars. I enjoy it as much as anybody else.”

His buddy Tyrese Gibson, a veteran singer and actor from the “Furious” franchise and an Atlanta resident, will be there as well.

“Tyrese is the ultimate hype man,” Walker said. “He runs around and gets on stage and yells and hops around. To match his energy is impossible. This is his home crowd. He’ll be even more pumped.”

Walker also deliberately makes the event free for kids 12 or under. “It’s all about the next generation,” he said, “if we can feed that desire, that love of cars.”

IF YOU GO

FuelFest

1-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. $35; age 12 and younger free. Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton. fuelfest.com/atlanta.