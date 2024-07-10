CNN plans to lay off 100 employees as network focuses on digital

Explore A look at CNN through the years

One of his key goals, according to the memo, is to “find a clear pathway to migrate the TV experience into the digital future.” This means creating a digital product “that is ambitious enough to deliver the audiences and the revenue we need to maintain our unique journalistic firepower and succeed as a business.”

He plans to create a subscription-only product by the end of the year. CNN actually launched a subscription product called CNN+ in spring 2022. It was scuttled by management after the merger of Discovery and Warner Brothers.

He also wants to pursue lifestyle-related “news you can use” offerings that “offer multiple opportunities for monetization through sponsorship, advertising and direct-to-consumer subscription.” Thompson was able to successfully work this route when he ran The New York Times in areas such as cooking and games.

While still profitable, CNN is facing serious headwinds. Fewer people are watching its primary cable network, which generates most of its income through subscriber fees and advertising. Cable operators like Comcast are likely going to seek lower rates for CNN when contracts are up. And it’s battling in a very competitive digital advertising arena.

Over the years, CNN’s news operations have worked in duplicative silos, separating digital, domestic and international operations. Thompson is merging all of those silos into one single newsroom.

The memo references founder Ted Turner multiple times. Citing the recent presidential debate CNN hosted at its Atlanta studios, Thompson wrote that this was proof of the “commitment to be there for our audiences when it matters most and to live up to Ted Turner’s founding mission for this great news company.”

Many aspects of Thompson’s plans were underway when Jeff Zucker was at the helm. Zucker was fired in 2022 and replaced by Chris Licht, whose brief tenure was marked by ill-fated programming decisions that led to his departure in June 2023.

