Briefs: ‘Church Movie’ parody of Tyler Perry flops, DJ Babey Drew joins Q99.7

Only a handful of critics have reviewed the parody, and the Rotten Tomatoes positive rating is just 17%. Luke Y. Thompson of Comingsoon.net said the film “has enough laughs to possibly become a cult movie in the vein of something like ‘Pootie Tang.’ Perry aficionados ought to see it at least once, but it looks and feels so cheap that you’ll hate yourself for paying full price.”

No word yet on which streaming service might pick up the film after what promises to be a short run in theaters.

***

Credit: VH! Credit: VH!

Atlanta top 40 station Q99.7 has added DJ Babey Drew as a co-host of its afternoon show with Jade.

He begins Tuesday, May 14, from 3-7 p.m.

Drew, whose real name is Andrew Bisnaught, came to Atlanta in 2011 and worked for several years as a producer and DJ at Power 96.1 (which is now at 105.3). He also spent a brief time on VH1′s “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” in 2013.

“This is the new chapter and it’s huge!” he wrote on Instagram. “We are going to do some things Atlanta pop radio has never seen before... Expect the craziest mixes, mashups, and genre bending!”

He noted that “genres don’t exist anymore. People just want the music.”

For about a year, Moe Mitchell of the Bert Show did double duty, working mornings with the Bert Show and afternoons with Jade. A year ago, Jade went solo and Mitchell remained on the Bert Show, which he joined in 2018.