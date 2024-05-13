BreakingNews
Briefs: ‘Church Movie’ parody of Tyler Perry flops, DJ Babey Drew joins Q99.7

"Not Another Church Movie," a parody of Tyler Perry movies, opened poorly in the movie theaters over the May 10-12 weekend. LUC-RICHARD ELIE

6 minutes ago

A movie that spoofs Tyler Perry films, “Not Another Church Movie,” barely made a ripple in the box office this past weekend.

Shot in Savannah in 2022 and created by Johnny Mack, the low-budget movie stars Kevin Daniels playing the dual role of Taylor Pherry and Madude Him. There are small roles by the likes of Jasmine Guy, Jamie Foxx and Mickey Rourke.

In 1,108 theaters nationwide, “Not Another Church Movie” generated just $360,000 or an average of $324 per theater over the opening weekend from May 10-12. Average ticket prices now exceed $12 per seat so that meant fewer than 30 people saw the movie in each theater.

Only a handful of critics have reviewed the parody, and the Rotten Tomatoes positive rating is just 17%. Luke Y. Thompson of Comingsoon.net said the film “has enough laughs to possibly become a cult movie in the vein of something like ‘Pootie Tang.’ Perry aficionados ought to see it at least once, but it looks and feels so cheap that you’ll hate yourself for paying full price.”

No word yet on which streaming service might pick up the film after what promises to be a short run in theaters.

DJ Babey Drew will be part of the afternoon show on Q99.7. VH1

Atlanta top 40 station Q99.7 has added DJ Babey Drew as a co-host of its afternoon show with Jade.

He begins Tuesday, May 14, from 3-7 p.m.

Drew, whose real name is Andrew Bisnaught, came to Atlanta in 2011 and worked for several years as a producer and DJ at Power 96.1 (which is now at 105.3). He also spent a brief time on VH1′s “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” in 2013.

“This is the new chapter and it’s huge!” he wrote on Instagram. “We are going to do some things Atlanta pop radio has never seen before... Expect the craziest mixes, mashups, and genre bending!”

He noted that “genres don’t exist anymore. People just want the music.”

For about a year, Moe Mitchell of the Bert Show did double duty, working mornings with the Bert Show and afternoons with Jade. A year ago, Jade went solo and Mitchell remained on the Bert Show, which he joined in 2018.

