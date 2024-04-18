BreakingNews
Suspect at large after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, GSP says
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Briefs: ‘Survivor’ Tim Spicer, Second Act Stories podcast, SCAD pop-up library

“Episode Several” – A rogue vote at the last tribal council launches a blame game throughout camp. Players must keep their balance to keep their game alive and win immunity. Then, castaways must decide between past loyalties and future strategies in one of the most important tribal councils of the season, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer. Pictured (L-R): Tim Spicer and Jeff Probst at Tribal Council. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Credit: CBS

Credit: CBS

“Episode Several” – A rogue vote at the last tribal council launches a blame game throughout camp. Players must keep their balance to keep their game alive and win immunity. Then, castaways must decide between past loyalties and future strategies in one of the most important tribal councils of the season, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 10 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer. Pictured (L-R): Tim Spicer and Jeff Probst at Tribal Council. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
By
31 minutes ago

“Survivor” season 46 lost its Atlanta representative last week when Tim Spicer got blindsided halfway through the game.

“I was utterly surprised, I was shocked, I was hurt,” Spicer told Dalton Ross of Entertainment Weekly. “I remember just having to take a moment after he snuffed my torch.”

Spicer, a 31-year-old Atlanta-based coach for prospective college students and married father of two kids, was the seventh contestant out.

He didn’t get that much airtime relatively speaking, but he played hard and was seen as a likable threat. He also offered up some amusing banter with host Jeff Probst during the last challenge where he also boosted morale by namedropping family members of various competitors.

After the merge, Spicer was juggling a couple of different alliances. When Q Burdette, who had a tenuous final six agreement with Spicer, tried to get him to vote out Ben Katzman, one of Spicer’s original Siga tribemates and a close friend, Spicer resisted.

Instead, Spicer targeted Hunter McKnight, a more viable threat in his mind from another tribe. But this didn’t go over well with Q, who turned against Spicer and set up the blindside.

“Survivor” is shorter now than it used to be, condensed to 26 days instead of 40. It also means less food and Spicer literally didn’t poop at all over two weeks. “I wasn’t eating enough to pass anything, honestly,” he told EW.

He just missed being on the jury, which means “Survivor” sent him home early to be with his wife and two sons. “I mean, it is some relief you are going home,” he said. “We were like 14, 15 days in, plus getting there to Fiji is a long haul. But I came back on Father’s Day, so I thought that was full circle for me to be with them on this day.”

***

ajc.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Atlanta is home to many notable podcasts such as “Stuff You Should Know” and “Up and Vanished.”

A much smaller one “Second Act Stories,” which is co-hosted by Cumming resident Scott Merritt, was recently nominated for a Webby Award in the “Advice and How-To” category. He is up against much better known podcasts: Michelle Obama’s “The Light,” “The Sarah Silverman Podcast,” Slate’s “How To” and TED Audio Collective’s “How to Be a Better Human Being.”

“Webby’s are high profile and super prestigious,” Merritt said. “My partner Andy [Levine] and I produce a really good show. It’s small and super independent and fully bootstrapped.”

The format is Levine and Merritt each interviewing both famous and regular people about life and career shifts. Their subjects range from “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan and Brian “Q” Quinn of “Impractical Jokers” to a woman who left real estate and now hunts pythons in the Everglades. They fly across the country to interview subjects on their own dime.

Indeed, this is a hobby for both Levine and Merritt, who are publicists by trade. The podcast, which airs new episodes twice a month, doesn’t generate enough traffic to receive sponsorships.

Merritt, 50, said he enjoys doing the podcast because “I’m genuinely interested in people’s journeys and stories. I’m naturally curious.”

You can vote at webbyawards.com.

***

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

SCAD is partnering with the Writers Guild Foundation on a special day of programming on campus with an exclusive pop-up version of its legendary library of scripts, show bibles and episode outlines.

On Friday, April 19, movie and television fans in Atlanta will be able to view scripts and show bibles from Oscar-winning and nominated films such as “Barbie,” “American Fiction” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as well as Emmy-winning and nominated series including “Friends,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Game of Thrones,” “black-ish,” “The Sopranos,” “Golden Girls” and “Star Trek.”

The viewing is open to the public at SCADshow, the university’s new theater complex in Midtown Atlanta at 1470 Spring St. NW on the second floor from 2-5 p.m. Friday.

Two sessions about screenwriting are also available for the public for $10 each at scad.edu.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

They bought 10 blocks of South Downtown Atlanta. Here’s their game plan2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Suspect at large after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in crash, GSP says
55m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

INVESTIGATION
Atlanta movie executive shared racist, antisemitic sentiments in texts
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Why are these longtime conservatives in Oconee County running as Democrats?
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Why are these longtime conservatives in Oconee County running as Democrats?
2h ago

Elected when gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president, he’s still sheriff
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Preview Netflix’s Atlanta-based ‘A Man in Full’ with Jeff Daniels
TV BRIEFS: Denis Leary, Pamela Anderson, Central Casting on ‘Tulsa King’
Tyler Perry signs renewal deal with BET for 9 TV series
Featured

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Tybee officials prepare for Orange Crush beach party restrictions as criticism grows...
Tuition is going up at Georgia public colleges starting this fall
You’ve got mail. So where is it?