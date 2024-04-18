Briefs: ‘Survivor’ Tim Spicer, Second Act Stories podcast, SCAD pop-up library

He didn’t get that much airtime relatively speaking, but he played hard and was seen as a likable threat. He also offered up some amusing banter with host Jeff Probst during the last challenge where he also boosted morale by namedropping family members of various competitors.

After the merge, Spicer was juggling a couple of different alliances. When Q Burdette, who had a tenuous final six agreement with Spicer, tried to get him to vote out Ben Katzman, one of Spicer’s original Siga tribemates and a close friend, Spicer resisted.

Instead, Spicer targeted Hunter McKnight, a more viable threat in his mind from another tribe. But this didn’t go over well with Q, who turned against Spicer and set up the blindside.

“Survivor” is shorter now than it used to be, condensed to 26 days instead of 40. It also means less food and Spicer literally didn’t poop at all over two weeks. “I wasn’t eating enough to pass anything, honestly,” he told EW.

He just missed being on the jury, which means “Survivor” sent him home early to be with his wife and two sons. “I mean, it is some relief you are going home,” he said. “We were like 14, 15 days in, plus getting there to Fiji is a long haul. But I came back on Father’s Day, so I thought that was full circle for me to be with them on this day.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Atlanta is home to many notable podcasts such as "Stuff You Should Know" and "Up and Vanished."

A much smaller one “Second Act Stories,” which is co-hosted by Cumming resident Scott Merritt, was recently nominated for a Webby Award in the “Advice and How-To” category. He is up against much better known podcasts: Michelle Obama’s “The Light,” “The Sarah Silverman Podcast,” Slate’s “How To” and TED Audio Collective’s “How to Be a Better Human Being.”

“Webby’s are high profile and super prestigious,” Merritt said. “My partner Andy [Levine] and I produce a really good show. It’s small and super independent and fully bootstrapped.”

The format is Levine and Merritt each interviewing both famous and regular people about life and career shifts. Their subjects range from “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan and Brian “Q” Quinn of “Impractical Jokers” to a woman who left real estate and now hunts pythons in the Everglades. They fly across the country to interview subjects on their own dime.

Indeed, this is a hobby for both Levine and Merritt, who are publicists by trade. The podcast, which airs new episodes twice a month, doesn’t generate enough traffic to receive sponsorships.

Merritt, 50, said he enjoys doing the podcast because “I’m genuinely interested in people’s journeys and stories. I’m naturally curious.”

You can vote at webbyawards.com.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

SCAD is partnering with the Writers Guild Foundation on a special day of programming on campus with an exclusive pop-up version of its legendary library of scripts, show bibles and episode outlines.

On Friday, April 19, movie and television fans in Atlanta will be able to view scripts and show bibles from Oscar-winning and nominated films such as “Barbie,” “American Fiction” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as well as Emmy-winning and nominated series including “Friends,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Game of Thrones,” “black-ish,” “The Sopranos,” “Golden Girls” and “Star Trek.”

The viewing is open to the public at SCADshow, the university’s new theater complex in Midtown Atlanta at 1470 Spring St. NW on the second floor from 2-5 p.m. Friday.

Two sessions about screenwriting are also available for the public for $10 each at scad.edu.