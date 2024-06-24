Georgia Entertainment Scene

BRIEFS: NeNe Leakes gets new Lifetime reality show; ‘Portia’ renewed on Fox 5

By
31 minutes ago

Atlanta reality star and actress NeNe Leakes has landed a hosting job on Lifetime in a reality clip show called “Outrageous Love.”

Leakes reacts and gives personal commentary about video clips of real life couples in love. She serves as an executive producer. The show debuts July 1 at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.

She left “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2020, then sued Bravo for alleged racial discrimination, which she dropped a few months later.

She recently starred in a scripted film with Denise Richards called “Hunting Housewives.”

Portia Bruner, Fox 5 reporter and anchor, will be hosting her own Atlanta-based talk show this fall airing weekdays at 1 p.m. called "Portia." FOX 5

Portia Bruner’s daily lifestyle show “Portia” was recently renewed for a third season on Fox 5 and Fox Soul.

The show shoots out of Fox 5 studios in Atlanta where Bruner talks about faith, family issues, health, fitness and social issues.

It also airs on Fox stations in San Francisco and Orlando, Florida, as well the Impact Network, a faith-based network that serves urban audiences. It’s the second most popular show on Fox Soul, according to the network.

“The renewal is a huge win for the Black women, men and children whose stories inspire viewers from all walks of life,” said Bruner, in a press release. “Candid and thoughtful conversations about our faith, our mental health, our achievements and even how we triumph over tragedy provide the daily dose of positivity our viewers expect from this show. I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep sharing stories that inform, empower and entertain the community in such a meaningful way.”

Bruner joined Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) in 2003 and spent years as a reporter and anchor. “Portia” debuted in 2022.

