BRIEFS: NeNe Leakes gets new Lifetime reality show; ‘Portia’ renewed on Fox 5

Credit: Fox 5 Credit: Fox 5

Portia Bruner’s daily lifestyle show “Portia” was recently renewed for a third season on Fox 5 and Fox Soul.

The show shoots out of Fox 5 studios in Atlanta where Bruner talks about faith, family issues, health, fitness and social issues.

It also airs on Fox stations in San Francisco and Orlando, Florida, as well the Impact Network, a faith-based network that serves urban audiences. It’s the second most popular show on Fox Soul, according to the network.

“The renewal is a huge win for the Black women, men and children whose stories inspire viewers from all walks of life,” said Bruner, in a press release. “Candid and thoughtful conversations about our faith, our mental health, our achievements and even how we triumph over tragedy provide the daily dose of positivity our viewers expect from this show. I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep sharing stories that inform, empower and entertain the community in such a meaningful way.”

Bruner joined Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) in 2003 and spent years as a reporter and anchor. “Portia” debuted in 2022.