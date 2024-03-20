Georgia Entertainment Scene

Brian Moote, Kimmie Caruba have lost their morning jobs at 94.9/The Bull

Brian Moote and Kimmie Caruba lost their jobs at 94.9/The Bull Wednesday, March 20, 2024. 94.9/THE BULL

Credit: 94.9/TH

Credit: 94.9/TH

Brian Moote and Kimmie Caruba lost their jobs at 94.9/The Bull Wednesday, March 20, 2024. 94.9/THE BULL
By
31 minutes ago

After less than two years, 94.9/The Bull has let go two-thirds of its morning show: Brian Moote and Kimmie Caruba.

“Brian Moote and Kimmie Caruba are no longer employed with the Company,” wrote Meg Stevens, program director for the country station in a memo to staff Wednesday morning. “We wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Stevens did not respond to a text seeking comment. Neither did Moote nor Caruba.

There was no word about the future of the third member of the morning team, Jeremy “Otis” Maher, who has had a long history with the station and is likely to stay on.

The Bull’s morning show ranked 17th in the most recent February Arbitron ratings with a 2.2 share, far behind its most direct rival morning show, JJ Kincaid and Dallas McCade at New Country 101.5 with a 4.4 share and seventh place overall.

Moote, a former teacher and part-time stand-up comic who came from Seattle, was on the Bert Show on 99.7 from 2016 to 2018, then left for a short-lived major morning show in Los Angeles. He followed that gig with a morning show at a Dallas country station 99.5 The Wolf from 2020 until early 2022.

Caruba, a Chicago native, was previously at a radio station in Hawaii as the morning host of a top 40 station.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Clarke County Sheriff's Office

UGA homicide suspect failed to notify ICE of his move to Georgia

Suspect in custody after student stabbed at Sprayberry High
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Trump, others can appeal Fani Willis removal ruling, judge allows

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Menthol cigarettes are menace to Black community
2h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Menthol cigarettes are menace to Black community
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: So Clemson wants out of the ACC, too
The Latest

Credit: MUSIC BOX FILMS

Indigo Girls music the soundtrack to ‘Glitter & Doom’ musical
2h ago
Diana Ross comes to Atlanta for first post-pandemic concert at Chastain May 10
Ronny Chieng had no interest in full-time ‘The Daily Show’ hosting gig
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Major Cobb road closes near Dobbins base for 2 months
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains