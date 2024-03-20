Brian Moote, Kimmie Caruba have lost their morning jobs at 94.9/The Bull

After less than two years, 94.9/The Bull has let go two-thirds of its morning show: Brian Moote and Kimmie Caruba.

“Brian Moote and Kimmie Caruba are no longer employed with the Company,” wrote Meg Stevens, program director for the country station in a memo to staff Wednesday morning. “We wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Stevens did not respond to a text seeking comment. Neither did Moote nor Caruba.