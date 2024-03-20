Brian Moote, Kimmie Caruba have lost their morning jobs at 94.9/The Bull

After less than two years, 94.9/The Bull has let go two-thirds of its morning show: Brian Moote and Kimmie Caruba.
“Brian Moote and Kimmie Caruba are no longer employed with the Company,” wrote Meg Stevens, program director for the country station in a memo to staff Wednesday morning. “We wish them the best in their future endeavors.”
Stevens did not respond to a text seeking comment. Neither did Moote nor Caruba.
There was no word about the future of the third member of the morning team, Jeremy “Otis” Maher, who has had a long history with the station and is likely to stay on.
The Bull’s morning show ranked 17th in the most recent February Arbitron ratings with a 2.2 share, far behind its most direct rival morning show, JJ Kincaid and Dallas McCade at New Country 101.5 with a 4.4 share and seventh place overall.
Moote, a former teacher and part-time stand-up comic who came from Seattle, was on the Bert Show on 99.7 from 2016 to 2018, then left for a short-lived major morning show in Los Angeles. He followed that gig with a morning show at a Dallas country station 99.5 The Wolf from 2020 until early 2022.
Caruba, a Chicago native, was previously at a radio station in Hawaii as the morning host of a top 40 station.
