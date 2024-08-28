Biopic in works about Atlanta entertainer Steve Harvey

A production company is in the early development stage of an authorized biopic of Atlanta actor, comic and TV host Steve Harvey.

According to Deadline, Objectively Good Media is working on “Seventy-Two,” which “centers on a transformative 72-hour period, ahead of a career-defining performance for Harvey at the legendary Apollo Theatre in 1993. The film will provide audiences an intimate look at the perseverance and challenges that defined Harvey’s career.”

Harvey left a secure sales job at age 26 to pursue comedy but struggled. In 1993, at 36, he was confronting a period of self-doubt and personal struggles as he prepared for the performance that would help catapult his career, which included seven years hosting “Showtime at the Apollo.”