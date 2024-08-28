Biopic in works about Atlanta entertainer Steve Harvey

Georgia Entertainment Scene

Comedian Steve Harvey moderated a conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the 100 Black Men of America conference in Atlanta on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

A production company is in the early development stage of an authorized biopic of Atlanta actor, comic and TV host Steve Harvey.

According to Deadline, Objectively Good Media is working on “Seventy-Two,” which “centers on a transformative 72-hour period, ahead of a career-defining performance for Harvey at the legendary Apollo Theatre in 1993. The film will provide audiences an intimate look at the perseverance and challenges that defined Harvey’s career.”

Harvey left a secure sales job at age 26 to pursue comedy but struggled. In 1993, at 36, he was confronting a period of self-doubt and personal struggles as he prepared for the performance that would help catapult his career, which included seven years hosting “Showtime at the Apollo.”

He eventually nabbed his own sitcom. He became part of the Kings of Comedy tour with D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer and the late Bernie Mac. He repopularized “Family Feud,” became a best-selling author and landed his own talk show. He is now “Judge Steve Harvey” on ABC and has been host of a longtime syndicated talk show, heard in Atlanta on Majic 107.5/97.5.

“I’ve been reluctant to make a movie about my life for years, until I read the pitch for ‘Seventy Two’,” Harvey said in a statement. “It focuses on one of the most difficult moments in my journey and career, and shows the world that hope is never truly lost. Wait until you see what we do with this.”

