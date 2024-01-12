ATL Comic Convention 2024 guests: Alec Baldwin, Zachary Levi, Katee Sackhoff

There will be cosplay contests, vendors and panels. (The panels have not yet been finalized.)

Dan Farr, who runs comparable conventions in Salt Lake City, Utah; Tampa, Florida; and Indianapolis, Indiana, said he doesn’t see this as competition to the larger and longer running Dragon Con, which runs Labor Day weekend in multiple hotels in downtown Atlanta.

“I don’t want to take away a single person from Dragon Con,” Farr said. “I like the idea of people going to both. I think the world is big enough for both of us.”

He said about 20,000 people attended last year and he hopes to hit 25,000 this year.

Here is a sample list of prices for celebrity photo opportunities:

- Alec Baldwin: $130 (Friday and Saturday)

- Anthony Daniels (C3PO): $120 (Friday-Sunday)

- Charisma Carpenter (”Buffy the Vampire Slayer”): $70 (Saturday-Sunday)

- Denise Crosby (”Star Trek: The Next Generation”): $70 (Friday-Sunday)

- Charlie Hunnam (”Sons of Anarchy”): $130 (Saturday only)

- Richard Karn (”Home Improvement”): $80 (Friday-Sunday)

- Tom Cavanagh (”The Flash”): $65 (Saturday-Sunday)

- Mary McDonnell (”Battlestar Galactica”): $70 (Friday-Sunday)

- Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger from “Nightmare on Elm Street”): $150 (Friday-Sunday)

- Jared Padalecki (”Supernatural”): $160 (Saturday-Sunday)

- Ron Perlman (”Hellboy”): $70 (Saturday-Sunday)

- Zachary Levi (”Shazam!”): $120 (Saturday-Sunday)

- Katie Sackhoff (”Battlestar Galactica”): $120 (Saturday-Sunday)

- Maggie Lawson (”Psych”): $70 (Saturday-Sunday)

- Sonequa Martin-Green (“The Walking Dead”): $85 (Friday-Sunday)

- Michael Rooker (”The Walking Dead”): $70 (Saturday-Sunday)

- Michael Cudlitz (”The Walking Dead”): $60 (Saturday-Sunday)

IF YOU GO

ATL Comic Convention

Friday, noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend passes start at $65 and day passes start at $25. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, atlcomicconvention.com

-

-