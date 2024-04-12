Ancient Egypt immersive experience coming to Illuminarium Atlanta space

Attendees will wear virtual reality goggles the entire time and will walk around in what is known as a “free roam VR experience,” according to Melissa Heslip, Eclipso general manager out of New York City.

The show transports travelers 4,500 years back to Ancient Egypt over 11,000 square feet of space. The experience will feature the Great Pyramid of Giza, one of the seven wonders of the world, and the land of the Pharaohs. The immersive experience will highlight the grandeur of the era while offering a deeper understanding of its history and culture, the company said in a press release.

“Whether you’re someone who enjoys immersive experiences, a family looking for treasured memories, or an adventure seeker,” said Antoine Lieutaud, chief executive officer of Eclipso, “the stunning visuals and realistic recreations will offer something for everyone to explore, without having to travel across the globe.”

The experience was a collaborative project with Peter Der Manuelian, a renowned Egyptologist and professor at Harvard University.

The show debuted in Lyon, France, 18 months ago and has drawn more than 200,000 visitors including locations in London, Paris, and Bourdeaux, France.

Alan Greenberg, an Atlanta entrepreneur who opened Illuminarium Atlanta in 2021 and has since added venues in Las Vegas and Toronto, decided to lease out his space because he wasn’t ready to debut his own new show until 2025.

“We’ve been running the same content in Atlanta for a long time,” Greenberg said. “It’s gotten stale. It wasn’t great for customers in Atlanta. We decided to bring in a partner who has great VR out of Paris.”

Since Illuminarium opened, it has primarily featured three different shows: an African safari, a Georgia O’Keeffe art exhibit and one focused around outer space.

He said he recently signed a deal with Rolling Stone magazine to create an immersive experience focused around the greatest moments in rock and roll history but it won’t be ready until 2025. He also plans to bring in Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer from New York to reformulate the café space.

Greenberg said he recently completed financing that will enable him to finish the Rolling Stone music show, which he estimates costs $7 million to design and build out.

IF YOU GO

“Horizon of Khufu”

Noon-8 p.m Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. $30-$38. Eclipso Centre, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. feverup.com.